After a ‘kick in the you-know-where’ — figuratively and literally — Aaron Rodgers aims for bounce-back game

Meanwhile, Rodgers said after the players’ film session Tuesday morning at Lambeau Field Tuesday morning the team took its first step toward moving forward from the embarrassing loss and focusing on the Detroit Lions, their opponent Monday night for their home opener.

“It might be a freakout outside the facility. I think it’s a good learning lesson for us,” Rodgers said. “We can’t play like that, we can’t start a game like that. I feel like our energy level was a little bit low for the game. We’ve got to do a better job responding to adversity.

“Look, there’s not much to say. We got our (expletive) beat by 35 points and we’re all frustrated by it, but you just move on. We’ve got 16 more to go. We can’t dwell on this one and let it impact us next week. We’ve got an NFC North opponent, we’ve got a ‘Monday Night Football’ game. Any great competitor is never OK with losing, but I think the response has to be the thing you set your mind to.”

Rodgers also said the loss hasn’t changed his level of confidence in the 2021 team.