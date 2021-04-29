After a day full of Aaron Rodgers drama, Packers pick Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes

GREEN BAY — As the clock began to tick for the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft late Thursday night, Brian Gutekunst looked at the Green Bay Packers’ draft board inside the team’s third-floor Lambeau Field offices and saw plenty of appealing names.
But when it came time to turn in the Packers’ card, the Packers fourth-year general manager didn’t need all of his allotted time to make his selection: Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.
“(The Packers) are getting a person who’s hungrier than ever,” Stokes said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters. “I was always the person that people didn’t believe (in). I’m going to come in and do everything I can to help out the team and keep improving as a player. I want to help the team win. So I’m going to do everything in my power to.”
Gutekunst took Stokes over Mississippi wide receiver Elijah Moore, Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, Notre Dame offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, TCU safety Trevon Moehrig and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, all of whom were still on the board. The Packers narrowly missed out on Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who went to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 27, although it’s unclear if they were smitten with Bateman, despite a host of mock drafts linking the ex-Gopher to the Packers.
It marked the first time that Gutekunst had stayed put and picked at the Packers’ scheduled first-round spot. In his first three drafts as GM, Gutekunst had executed four trades during the first round, with three of them to move up — including a year ago, when he gave up a fourth-round pick to move up from No. 30 to No. 26 to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, the move that was the first domino that led the Packers to Thursday, when Rodgers’ displeasure with the organization spilled into the public eye.
That storyline dominated the day’s news after the initial report from ESPN broke in the afternoon, and much of Gutekunst’s videoconference with reporters revolved around Rodgers, who had responded to Love’s selection with perhaps the best statistical season of his career, winning his third NFL MVP award while throwing for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns against five interceptions for an NFL-best 121.5 passer rating — the second-highest of his career and in NFL history, behind only his 2011 rating of 122.5.
Last May, in the wake of the Love pick, Rodgers had said that “my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”
Now, multiple sources said that Rodgers wants to play elsewhere in 2021 after the team didn’t extend his contract to provide him with longer-term security. The Packers reportedly have tried to work out a new deal with Rodgers in recent weeks, but it may be too little, too late in Rodgers’ estimation.
“I’m not going to speak for Aaron. We’ve got a really good team, and I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said during a Zoom call with reporters after the first round ended. “We’re going to work towards that, and we’ve been working towards that on a number of different fronts.
Asked if he remains against the idea of trading Rodgers, Gutekunst replied, “We’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers.”
It was against that backdrop that Gutekunst selected the 22-year-old Stokes, once again eschewing a wide receiver in the first round. The team hasn’t selected a wideout in the first round since 2002, when then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker.
Gutekunst hasn’t taken a wide receiver since taking three of them in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of the 2018 draft and didn’t take one last year in what was widely considered the best receiver draft in history. In fairness, this year’s draft is also deep at the position, and Gutekunst could use his second-round pick (No. 62) or third-round pick (No. 92) on the position on Friday.
The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Stokes was a two-year starter at Georgia, recording four career interceptions — all last season, in nine games as a redshirt junior — and was among the fastest prospects in the entire draft, having run a 4.25-second 40-yard dash at the Bulldogs’ pro day. A former track athlete, he could be in line to play right away opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Stokes said he’s been a fan of Alexander for several years and has been watching him closely.
“If he’s not the best corner in the league, he is one of the best in the league. I just constantly watch him because he’s just a dog. I was like, ‘Oh man,’” Stokes said. “That’s pretty much how I look at myself. It’s just learning from him, doing everything I can to keep learning and keep growing as a player.”
Even with Alexander on the roster, the pick comes at a position of need, as the Packers brought back Kevin King on a one-year, $5 million deal despite another uneven, injury-affected season from the 2017 second-round pick. New defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s scheme employs a versatile defensive back at what he calls the “star” position, and before picking Stokes, the Packers’ options in the secondary were limited.
The selection of Stokes also marks the ninth time in their last 10 first-round picks that the Packers have gone defense. The lone offensive player they've taken in the first round over that span: Love. (Before that, it had been 2011 first-round offensive tackle Derek Sherrod.)
Stokes said he spent the evening with family and friends who were so excited for him when the pick was made that he could barely hear the Packers staffers on his phone.
“When Green Bay called me, there was just a big smile. I was telling everybody to be quiet and keep calm, because everybody was screaming. It was a surreal moment,” Stokes said. “I just can’t wait to come in and learn everything I can. We can be pretty much a great secondary.”
