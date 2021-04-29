After a day full of Aaron Rodgers drama, Packers pick Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes

Now, multiple sources said that Rodgers wants to play elsewhere in 2021 after the team didn’t extend his contract to provide him with longer-term security. The Packers reportedly have tried to work out a new deal with Rodgers in recent weeks, but it may be too little, too late in Rodgers’ estimation.

“I’m not going to speak for Aaron. We’ve got a really good team, and I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said during a Zoom call with reporters after the first round ended. “We’re going to work towards that, and we’ve been working towards that on a number of different fronts.

Asked if he remains against the idea of trading Rodgers, Gutekunst replied, “We’re not going to trade Aaron Rodgers.”

It was against that backdrop that Gutekunst selected the 22-year-old Stokes, once again eschewing a wide receiver in the first round. The team hasn’t selected a wideout in the first round since 2002, when then-head coach/GM Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker.