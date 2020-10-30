After 214 consecutive games, Mason Crosby questionable for Sunday’s game against Vikings

“I think he's going to be another one that's going to be close,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, we hope to have him out there, because he just brings an element to both phases of our team, special teams as a returner and offensively, doing a lot of what we ask him to do. He does such a great job of that and knows his role, and he's a big part of our football team. Certainly we're excited to hopefully have him back, and if he's ready to go we'll put him out there.”

Extra points

LaFleur said the team had not heard anything from the NFL indicating Sunday’s game might be postponed after the Vikings had their second positive COVID-19 test of the week on Friday. Linebacker Todd Davis was added Friday afternoon to the team’s COVID-19/reserve list, where he joined cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who has been in quarantine since Wednesday. “We just have to listen to the NFL,” LaFleur said. “I know they’re going to be very, very cautious and not try to put anybody in harm’s way, but all indications are that they have the situation contained and that we’ll be able to play.” …LaFleur said wide receiver Allen Lazard (core muscle surgery) and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) had good weeks of practice as they returned to action while being designated for return from injured reserve. But whether they’ll be activated before Sunday, he wouldn’t say. “I thought they looked pretty good,” LaFleur said. “I know they’re working hard and they put in a lot of hours to rehab to get to the point where they are right now. We’re hopeful that they’ll be able to join us sooner than later.” … On Minnesota’s injury report, the Vikings placed cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) on injured reserve Friday. Cornerback Holton Hill (foot) was also ruled out, and with Dantzler in quarantine and new addition Chris Jones still in the six-day entry testing protocol, the Vikings will likely be without four of their top corners against the Packers. Running back Dalvin Cook (groin) was able to practice in full on Friday but is still listed as questionable, as is wide receiver Dan Chisena.