After 20 years, Packers recall emotions, uncertainty of 9/11 — and Chris Gizzi’s inspiring, flag-waving sprint

“We hung up the phone, and I call my mom. She’s watching it, and she’s crying on the phone. It was more personal for me. I know Frankie felt the same. We grew up with those towers as the skyline of New York City. They were huge, they were impressive, we were prideful of those towers. When they came down, that took a part of every New Yorker. It took away the idea that we were invincible, that nothing like this could happen on American soil.

“I don’t think about 9/11 a lot; I don’t want to think about it on purpose, because it was such a bad day for America. It hurt. It hurt.”

Myriad emotions

And in the aftermath of the attacks, the NFL had to decide whether to postpone the 15 games scheduled for that week. The Packers were set to travel to East Rutherford, New Jersey, to face the Giants at the Meadowlands, just across the Hudson River and roughly 15 miles from where the World Trade Center towers once stood.

“I was in my second year, living by myself, freaking out. We had no idea what was going to happen with the game,” recalled Tauscher, an offensive lineman who’d made the team as a seventh-round pick from the University of Wisconsin a year earlier. “I just remember that uncertainty. That week was such a roller coaster. It was just a myriad of emotions.