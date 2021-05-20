After 2 postponements, Packers set to induct Charles Woodson, Al Harris on Aug. 28

GREEN BAY — Charles Woodson and Al Harris have waited long enough. The dynamic defensive back duo’s oft-delayed induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is finally happening on Aug. 28.
“We are READY,” Woodson wrote in a text message Wednesday afternoon. “Been a long wait.”
Yes, yes it has. In fact, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the event not once but twice, Woodson will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8 before the Packers honor him 20 days later. The Packers had hoped to induct him well before Woodson got his call to Canton back in February.
Woodson and Harris played 32 combined NFL seasons, including a combined 14 with the Packers, with four of those (2006-2009) played together as a cornerback tandem. They were initially named as the 163rd and 164th inductees on Oct. 31, 2019, with the ceremony set for April 18, 2020. After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the event was postponed and rescheduled for April 17, 2021, then postponed again before that date arrived.
Now, Woodson and Harris will go in on Aug. 28 — after the Packers play their preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo earlier in the day.
“If I was going in with anybody, it had to be Al,” Woodson said. “We spent countless days and practices and hours together, pushing each other to be the best players we could be out there on the field. Each of us took great pride in what we did, each of us took great pride in going out there and trying to shut the other team down, shut whatever receiver down that was in front of you.
“I know when the Hall of Fame was figuring out who was going in (back in 2019), once they called me and told me it was Al, I was like, ‘That’s the way it’s supposed to be.’ So it’s great to be able to share this moment with him and his family. I spent a lot of time with him and his family over the years, and that’s going to be a great moment for both of us.”
The Packers haven’t inducted anyone since former general manager Ted Thompson on May 4, 2019.
Thompson, who drafted three-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2005 and was the architect of the 2010 Packers’ Super Bowl XLV championship team, died in January.
In addition to Woodson and Harris’ induction, the Hall of Fame also will honor former Milwaukee Brewers owner and Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig with the Bob Harlan leadership award recipient; the late Zeke Bratkowski with the Bart and Cherry Starr award; and the late Bud Lea, a longtime Milwaukee Sentinel columnist and Packers beat writer, with a new media award that will be named in his honor moving forward. LeRoy Butler and Robert Brooks, the inventor and perfector of the Lambeau Leap, respectively, will be accepting an award honoring the most memorable moments in Packers history.
Harris, 46, came to the Packers in a 2003 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played 107 games in Green Bay (including playoffs), earning two Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro honor (2007). He finished his Packers career with 14 interceptions before a catastrophic knee injury during the 2009 season.
He spent most of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV-winning season of 2010 on the physically unable to perform list, and while he came back from the injury, he never played another down in Green Bay. He was released on Nov. 8, caught on with the Miami Dolphins later that season, then played one more year for the St. Louis Rams in 2011 before retiring and getting into coaching. The Packers honored him with a Super Bowl XLV ring even though he didn’t see action for them during the 2010 season.
Harris’ most iconic play was his pick-6 interception return for a touchdown in overtime of the Packers’ 2003 NFC divisional playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field — after Seattle quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, a former Packers backup, had proclaimed into the referee’s microphone, “We want the ball, and we’re gonna score.” Not long after, Harris jumped in front of a Hasselbeck pass and returned it 52 yards for a 33-27 victory.
“Honestly, I was just happy I caught the ball. There are guys who played with me who would tell you my ball skills weren’t that good. So the fact I caught the ball … I was happy I caught the ball,” said Harris, who now serves as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive backs coach under coach Mike McCarthy, the ex-Packers coach.
Asked how he’d like to be remembered, Harris replied: “For my work ethic. I came to work every day, every game, no complaining. I’d put the helmet on and cover who’s in front of me.”
Woodson, meanwhile, came to Green Bay in 2006, after finding minimal interest on the free agent market. And Harris could not have been more excited, even if Woodson wasn’t.
The fourth pick in the 1998 NFL draft after winning the Heisman Trophy his final year at Michigan, Woodson spent his first eight seasons in Oakland. There, he earned four Pro Bowl berths and two first-team All-Pro selections, intercepted 17 passes, forced 14 fumbles, had 5.5 sacks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
But it was in Green Bay where Woodson wrote his ticket to Canton. In his seven seasons with the Packers, he also was selected to four Pro Bowls and twice chosen as a first-team All-Pro, but his statistics were off the charts —38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns.
“It’s been well-documented (during) my time there in Green Bay that initially when I got there, things were kind of rocky at the start,” Woodson said. “I was just very reluctant to allow myself just be a Packer. We had kind of gone through some things there my first few weeks in the training camp, had some issues that we had to iron out.
“But coach Mike McCarthy assured me, ‘Hey, man, we want you here. You’re going to be a big part of this team.’ He was just trying to basically comfort me as a coach and let me know I’m a big part of the plans there in Green Bay. I certainly appreciate him for making me feel welcome when I didn’t want to be welcome, actually.”
Less than five years later, Woodson served as the unquestioned leader of the Super Bowl XLV team, winning his first championship.
Defining moments: Packers’ 5 most consequential trades since the team’s renaissance began in 1992
Ahman Green (above), a former third-round pick from Nebraska, had fallen out of favor with Seattle head coach Mike Holmgren because of his frequent fumbling. Holmgren, the former Green Bay head coach who’d led the 1996 Packers to the Super Bowl XXXI title, had the dual role of coach and general manager and decided to move Green to his old team. It proved to be a colossal mistake.
Fred Vinson, a 1999 second-round draft pick from Vanderbilt, suffered a torn ACL in his knee while playing basketball during training camp that summer and missed the entire 2000 season. He never played a snap for the Seahawks and his NFL career consisted of the 14 tackles, two interceptions and one sack he’d had for the Packers in 1999.
Green, meanwhile, would go on to become the Packers’ all-time rushing leader with 8,322 career yards while scoring 68 career touchdowns. In his first seven seasons in Green Bay, Green would crack the 1,000-yard barrier six times, including a single-season record 1,883 rushing yards in 2003. He returned to the Packers in 2009 after injuries struck the Packers and gained 160 more yards — enough to give him the franchise career record.
“I knew once given the chance I could do the things I'm doing here now in Green Bay,” Green told the State Journal in 2003. “In Seattle, me worrying about the (playing) time I wasn't getting playing out there probably would have hurt me more than anything. I'm a patient guy, so I knew my opportunity would come with Seattle or whatever team that I got dealt to. Just give me a shot, I'll show you what I can do.”
Having already taken nose tackle B.J. Raji at No. 9, general manager Ted Thompson had become enamored with Clay Matthews (above) during USC’s pro day and still needed an edge rusher for new defensive coordinator Dom Capers’ 3-4 scheme. So, despite a track record of almost exclusively trading back in his first four drafts as GM, Thompson went up and got Matthews, moving up 15 spots from No. 41 to No. 26 to take the third-generation NFL player.
Thompson gave up the Packers’ second-round pick (No. 41), and two third-round picks (Nos. 73 and 83) to move up and take Matthews, who went on to become the franchise’s all-time sack leader and deliver one of the pivotal plays of the team’s Super Bowl XLV victory: Forcing a fumble by Pittsburgh running back Rashard Mendenhall.
Matthews ended his Packers career in 2018, when he was not re-signed after his contract expired. He finished with 83.5 career sacks in a Packers uniform and was chosen for the Pro Bowl six times.
“I came here in 2009 and next year will be 2019,” Matthews told the State Journal late in the 2018 season. “Obviously, everybody would love to finish out their career in one place and I’m no different. I would love to stay here but it has to make sense. That’s the part of free agency, with a new coaching staff, you’ve got to see the fit. There’s a worth that you feel about yourself. Everything has to come together.”
3. Packers trade 4th-rounder to move up 4 spots in 2020 first round to select Utah State QB Jordan Love
The drama that unfolded Thursday afternoon when news broke of Aaron Rodgers not wanting to play for the Packers again all traces back to general manager Brian Gutekunst’s decision to trade up in last year’s first round and take Jordan Love — 15 years to the day after the Packers had taken Rodgers with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft after Rodgers, once viewed as the likely No. 1 overall pick, fell down the draft board and into the Packers’ lap.
The comparison of Love succeeding Rodgers the way Rodgers succeeded Brett Favre was prevalent in the days after the draft, but in reality, Rodgers’ position at age 36 and Favre’s position in 2005 at age 35 could not have been more different. Favre had talked repeatedly about retiring in the years leading up to Rodgers’ selection; Rodgers had been saying he wanted to play into his 40s. Rodgers was a potential No. 1 overall pick who fell to the Packers; Love was the fourth quarterback taken in last year’s first round and Gutekunst traded up to get him.
Nevertheless, a few weeks after the pick, Rodgers vowed not to take out any disappointment he felt about the pick on Love. But it was the beginning of Rodgers’ unhappiness with Gutekunst, which spilled into public view Thursday.
“I think it was more the surprise of the pick, based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s, and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit,” Rodgers said at the time. “Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.
“And as much as I understand the organization’s future outlook and wanting to make sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line — and I respect that — at the same time, I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s. And I’m just not sure how that all works together at this point.”
After retiring in March 2008 following an NFC Championship Game loss to the New York Giants to end his 16th season in Green Bay, Brett Favre returned to Green Bay during training camp, claiming he wanted his old job back. Whether that was true or not given the rival Minnesota Vikings’ attempts to woo him to join their team — the Packers later accused the Vikings of tampering with Favre, although the NFL did not find enough evidence of that to punish the team — it created a circus throughout the early weeks of camp.
That circus included fans shouting profanities at Rodgers, organizing petitions to try to force the team to keep Favre, and a divided fan base whose loyalty was split between the legendary Favre and the up-and-coming Rodgers, who’d flashed his talent in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys during the previous season after Favre suffered an elbow injury. The ugliness reached its nadir during Family Night, when Rodgers was loudly booed by fans in attendance as Favre, who the team would not allow to enter the locker room, watched it all unfold from a Lambeau Field suite.
In the end, Thompson traded Favre to the Jets, trying to keep him away from NFC rivals by dealing him to the AFC. Favre, of course, then engineered his way out of the Big Apple with another faux retirement and played two more seasons with the Vikings, almost leading their 2009 squad to the Super Bowl before a heartbreaking interception led to an overtime NFC Championship Game loss to New Orleans.
Through it all, Thompson stuck to his belief in Rodgers, who rewarded that faith with the Super Bowl XLV title.
“This is in many ways sad that this is where it came to. At the end of the day though, I think all parties involved felt like it was the best solution to a very difficult situation,” Thompson said the day after the trade went through. "Hopefully we can do things going forward that maybe people will not remember that.
“When the trade papers actually came and I was going to sign it, which would be my job, I almost wanted someone else to sign it.”
The Packers and Ron Wolf pinned their turnaround hopes on a guy who threw five passes — two of which were intercepted — as a rookie and overslept for the team picture after a night of carousing. And it worked out brilliantly.
But the team president at the time, Bob Harlan, wasn’t so sure. He accompanied Wolf to a Packers-Falcons game in Atlanta late in the 1991 season, four days after he’d hired Wolf as GM.
"So I'm up in the press box in Atlanta, about an hour and a half before the ballgame, just sitting there," Harlan recalled in 2019. "Ron comes up, puts his briefcase in the chair next to me and says, ‘I'm going down to the field to look at Atlanta's backup quarterback. If his arm is still as strong as it was in college,' he said, ‘we're going to go after him.' Just like that. So Ron goes downstairs, and 45 minutes later he comes back and says, ‘I'm going to trade for Brett Favre. Are you OK with that?' I said, Sure.'”
Harlan paused, and smiled. "I didn't know who Brett Favre was."
That wouldn’t last long. After the trade, Favre took over as the Packers’ starter following Don Majkowski’s ankle injury in September 1992. The Packers missed the playoffs that year, but they were in the postseason in 1993, 1994 and 1995 before breaking through in 1996 and winning Super Bowl XXI. Favre would go on to win three consecutive NFL MVP awards (1995, 1996, 1997) and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
“The great thing about Atlanta is, it got me to Green Bay. That one lost year was one of the greatest years of my career because it got me to Green Bay. And the rest is history,” Favre told the State Journal several years ago. “It was a perfect fit. Mike Holmgren was the perfect head coach, ‘Mooch’ (Steve Mariucci) was the perfect quarterbacks coach for me. I mean, it just all fell into place. I think I related to the fans there more than I would have anywhere else. It could not have happened any better.”
