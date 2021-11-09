Admitting he ‘misled’ people but standing by his opinions, Aaron Rodgers aims to return to game action Sunday

GREEN BAY — Acknowledging that he misled people about his vaccination status while saying “I stand behind the things that I said,” Aaron Rodgers tried to strike a conciliatory tone Tuesday and clearly wanted to turn down the temperature on the firestorm he created with controversial comments he’d made about the COVID-19 pandemic and being unvaccinated four days earlier.
Making his usual Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Green Bay Packers quarterback said he is “feeling really good” and acknowledged the treatment he has received since contracting COVID-19 last week has been “special,” admitting many of those less fortunate than him who faced COVID-19 did not have access to the treatments that have him in position to return to game action on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.
Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, when it came to light he had obfuscated on Aug. 26 when he replied he’d been “immunized” when asked directly if he was vaccinated.
Rodgers opened his appearance with McAfee on Tuesday with what appeared to be, while not a prepared statement per se, at least some thoughts he’d contemplated in advance of the show. Rodgers did not specifically disavow any of the false claims he made during Friday’s appearance, and after enduring criticism both in sports circles and society as a whole — including being lampooned on “Saturday Night Live,” a show he once had hoped to host, and serving as a punchline for late-night comedians — he did not directly address any of the claims he made during that earlier appearance, either.
“I do realize I am a role model to a lot of people. So, I just want to start off this show by acknowledging that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” Rodgers said in part. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments. I’m excited about feeling better. I’m excited about moving forward and hopefully getting back with my team and getting back to doing what I do best, and that’s playing ball. It’s been tough being away from it.”
Later, Rodgers said: “I’m human. Stuff can definitely hurt your feelings. But, look, I shared an opinion that is polarizing. I get it. And I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of those comments. But, in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I’m about. And I stand behind the things that I said.”
Rodgers also acknowledged multiple times that many Americans have died or had their lives permanently altered by COVID-19 — “It’s been a tough two years for a lot of people,” he said — after coming off as tone-deaf and self-centered in his view of the pandemic as he railed against the “woke mob” and “cancel culture” in his 46-minute appearance with McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk on Friday. COVID-19 related deaths in the U.S. surpassed 755,000 on Tuesday.
“This has definitely been a time of a lot of reflection,” Rodgers said. “I’ve had a lot of time to think about things in my silence here, in my quarantine.”
Later, Rodgers added: “I have a ton of empathy for people who have been going through the worst part of this pandemic, which has affected all of us in different ways. But … lives that were lost, lives that were forever changed, and I have a ton of compassion and empathy for those people. I have tried to help out as much as I can.
“The other stuff is so out of my control. There’s going to be people that don’t like you, and hate you for things you said or might not understand what you said or know what you said and might’ve just seen a headline. And that’s fine. I believe that people are entitled to their opinion, even if it’s an opinion that’s unfavorable to me. But, I’m going to continue to try and be the best version of me moving forward, and I’m excited about getting back on the field as soon as possible.”
Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and missed the Packers’ 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, cannot return to the team’s Lambeau Field facility until Saturday. But he intends to play in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, even though he won’t be able to practice all week while still in the 10-day quarantine required under the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that Rodgers would join game-planning meetings via videoconference and participate in as much as he could on Zoom throughout the week.
“He’s always involved (in weekly game-planning). He’s a big part of our process in terms of how we game plan,” LaFleur said. “And that won’t change this week.”
Rodgers acknowledged there is a chance he won’t be cleared to play against Seattle but downplayed that possibility, calling it “small.” He said there is a “health hurdle” that he must clear — per NFL protocols, players who contract COVID-19 must pass a cardiac screening before returning to action — but that he expects to do so.
“As far as movement and sweating and getting into it, (it’s about) making sure my body, especially heart, is fine with physical exertion,” Rodgers said.
Asked how he’ll go about getting ready for the Seahawks without practicing, Rodgers replied, “I'm going to be a part of as many of those conversations as I can, so I'm sure there'll be Zoom links coming shortly to my email for Wednesday.”
However, Rodgers admitted missing practices could impact how in sync he is with, for example, wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on game day, since many of the conversations they have about the intricacies of the offense are had during practice.
“I’m not worried about the continuity between Randall and myself, and Davante and Allen and MVS. We have so many reps that we’ve had over the years,” Rodgers said. “There might be opportunities that are missed from being just a tad bit off or miscommunication, but we’re going to be talking all week about the plan, and then we’ve just got to go out and execute it. That’s what we’re paid to do, is to perform in those moments. And hopefully we’ll be in lock step when we get out there on the field.”
Rodgers intimated he felt some of COVID-19’s more difficult symptoms, as he said he watched Sunday’s game against Kansas City while “mostly laying down.” He also said the extent of his workouts while in quarantine has been limited to “some walking and some yoga” and that he’ll have to “amp it up” in the coming days.
“And hopefully I'll feel great on Saturday, go through the walk-through and I'll be ready to roll,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers praised backup Jordan Love for his performance against the Chiefs, saying he didn’t give Love too much advice before the game.
“I’m proud of Jordan. I thought he hung in there,” Rodgers said. “The only thing I told him during the week was just to trust his feet because he is a very athletic guy. I thought he did a nice job of avoiding sacks, getting out of the pocket, making positive plays out of potential sacks. I might have got sacked in certain situations; he was able to elusively get out of the pocket there and have positive gains.
“I think there’s a lot of really good things to build on and I think this should give him confidence moving forward.”
Rodgers hasn’t faced reporters since the postgame interviews following the Packers’ win at Arizona on Oct. 28. He suggested the next time he conducts a news conference he does not plan to address any of the things he said about COVID-19 or his decision to not be vaccinated.
“I'm an athlete, I'm not an activist. So I'm going to get back to doing what I do best, and that's playing ball,” he said. “I shared my opinion; it wasn't one that was come to frivolously. It involved a lot of study and what I felt like was in my best interest for my body. But further comments, I'm going to keep between myself and my doctors. And I don't have any further comments about any of those things after this interview."
Asked in a roundabout way by Hawk if he thinks he might be booed by some fans when he’s announced during pregame introductions Sunday at Lambeau Field, Rodgers replied: “I don’t know. I hope not.”