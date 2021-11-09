Admitting he ‘misled’ people but standing by his opinions, Aaron Rodgers aims to return to game action Sunday

“He’s always involved (in weekly game-planning). He’s a big part of our process in terms of how we game plan,” LaFleur said. “And that won’t change this week.”

Rodgers acknowledged there is a chance he won’t be cleared to play against Seattle but downplayed that possibility, calling it “small.” He said there is a “health hurdle” that he must clear — per NFL protocols, players who contract COVID-19 must pass a cardiac screening before returning to action — but that he expects to do so.

“As far as movement and sweating and getting into it, (it’s about) making sure my body, especially heart, is fine with physical exertion,” Rodgers said.

Asked how he’ll go about getting ready for the Seahawks without practicing, Rodgers replied, “I'm going to be a part of as many of those conversations as I can, so I'm sure there'll be Zoom links coming shortly to my email for Wednesday.”

However, Rodgers admitted missing practices could impact how in sync he is with, for example, wide receivers Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling on game day, since many of the conversations they have about the intricacies of the offense are had during practice.