Addition of Rudy Ford underscores Packers’ commitment to improvement on special teams

GREEN BAY — Rudy Ford wanted to make something crystal clear Wednesday afternoon: While the newest Green Bay Packers player did indeed get his nickname from the 1993 film about Notre Dame walk-on Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, their games are in no way similar.

“I’m definitely bigger, stronger and faster than that guy,” said a smiling Ford, who was given the nickname by family members when he was little. “But I will say one thing, if you watch that movie, you know he’s got heart. So, I can definitely see that trait.”

Ford’s given name is Jonathan, which means it’s a good thing he goes by Rudy. Otherwise, the Packers would have two Jonathan Fords on their roster right now — the rookie defensive tackle who was a seventh-round draft pick and the safety who is expected to bolster the special-teams units.

Rudy Ford spent most of his first five NFL seasons as almost exclusively a special-teams ace before playing 423 defensive snaps at safety last year for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who released him on Monday. And while he might help the Packers at a thin position on defense, his calling card is special teams — and his signing is another indicator general manager Brian Gutekunst is intent on improving that long-neglected one-third of the game.

“Obviously, Rudy’s a very accomplished special teams player in this league. He’s one of the better gunners in the league,” Gutekunst said. “He’s got kind of a speed and physicality that we certainly covet. We were looking at that situation for a while (and were) a little surprised that he got shaken loose. But when he did, we were ready.”

Ford, who said he drew interest from the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, was on all four core special-teams units in Jacksonville and figures to do that in Green Bay, too.

“When I got into the league, if you aren’t really first- to third-rounders, you’re really trying to find your niche. How can you make the 53?” said Ford, a 2017 sixth-round pick by Arizona. “And special teams is a way to make the team.”

To make room for Ford, the Packers cut safety Micah Abernathy, a USFL refugee who made the initial 53-man roster despite being with the team for just 20 days before the final roster cutdown. Gutekunst said he is hoping Abernathy will return on the practice squad.

Crosby progressing

While the team activated veteran kicker Mason Crosby from the physically unable to perform list and cut training-camp kicker Ramiz Ahmed on Tuesday, Gutekunst acknowledged Crosby isn’t yet cleared to kick in the Sept. 11 opener at Minnesota. Crosby was in pads and took part in Wednesday’s practice.

Although Gutekunst said Ahmed would be re-signed to the practice squad, that had not happened as of close of business Wednesday.

“When Mason’s ready to kick and he’s fully ready to go, he’ll kick for us,” Gutekunst said. “I think Ramiz did a great job and we’re excited to get him back on the practice squad to see how he grows as well. I do think if for some reason Mason can’t go that we have a very capable guy to go in there and make those kicks if we need.”

Meanwhile, rookie long-snapper Jack Coco is set to be in the lineup on opening day and impressed the team with his growth after not snapping last season at Georgia Tech because he was a full-time, on-scholarship tight end.

“I think Jack’s done a really good job. He didn’t have a lot of experience as a long snapper coming into this and he’s really progressed nicely,” Gutekunst said. “At the same time, I will say — and this is not just the long snapper, but — we will be looking at all positions from now to the start of the season and during the season to upgrade if we can. That’s just business as usual.

Changing it up

With an extra practice to work with before his players take four days off, coach Matt LaFleur got creative Wednesday and essentially had an intrasquad mock game. There was no tackling, but the structure was game-like — and a hit with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who called it “the best practice of camp” and said he wished LaFleur had a few more such practices this summer.

“It was basically like a game (with a) 40-minute running clock,” Rodgers said. “A lot of different situations came up. We had a couple 2-minute drills. We had some red zone. It was a good practice. I really liked that Matt brought that up. It was a good idea, good practice.”

Extra points

No. 1 wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice, just as he didn’t on Monday. Approached afterward in the locker room, Lazard, who did some rehab work with an athletic trainer during practice, said it was a “vet rest” day, though that might not have been the whole truth. Asked if he’d be good to go for Minnesota, Lazard smiled. “Sure,” he said. … Newly minted Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler spoke to the team before practice, and Rodgers called it “one of the best speeches I’ve heard in the last decade.” Added LaFleur: “He’s just got an infectious smile, you can feel his presence, and just very good positive vibes around him.” … Ex-Packers safety Morgan Burnett, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2019 and was last with the Packers in 2017, attended practice after ceremoniously announcing his retirement as a Packer earlier in the day. … Retired wide receiver Greg Jennings and pass rusher Tim Harris will be inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame on Thursday night.