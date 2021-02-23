Actress Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley confirmed that she’s engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The actress discussed her relationship with Rodgers on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday, saying they got engaged “a while ago.” The 37-year-old Rodgers mentioned his engagement and thanked his fiancée while accepting his third career MVP award on Feb. 6 but didn’t say her name.

“Yes, we are engaged,” Woodley said. “We are engaged. But for us, it’s not new news, you know, so it’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while.’”

The 29-year-old Woodley said she still hasn’t attended one of Rodgers’ games, noting the attendance restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this past season. Woodley added that she’d never even seen a football game before meeting Rodgers.