GREEN BAY — As the bus revved its engine and prepared to head west for the Green Bay Packers’ annual Tailgate Tour across the state of Wisconsin, Mark Murphy pondered the question.

Earlier in his brief conversation with reporters, the Packers president/CEO had pointed out he’d been in his first year as the head of the organization in 2008 when the team acrimoniously parted ways with its future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Brett Favre, in a messy divorce that spilled into training camp.

Eventually, then-general manager Ted Thompson traded Favre to the New York Jets, clearing the way for Aaron Rodgers, a former first-round pick who’d bided his time for three years as Favre’s understudy.

“It is interesting,” Murphy acknowledged. “Fifteen years ago, similar situation.”

Similar, of course, would be an understatement.

Murphy was asked whether he’d gleaned any lessons from that experience that can be applied to now, as the Packers and Jets wrangle over trade compensation for Rodgers while 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love waits to be officially handed the reins to this year’s team.

“Well,” Murphy said, pausing for a few seconds to contemplate his answer, “I’m really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a good quarterback. And I’m hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback.

“And with that, I’ll leave.”

Sure enough, Murphy then spun and headed for the open door on the luxury motorcoach parked outside Lambeau Field. Moments later, he and two current players (running back Aaron Jones and left guard Elgton Jenkins) and four former players (running back Eddie Lacy, safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, cornerback Davon House and offensive lineman Evan Smith) were on their way.

Exactly when Rodgers might be on his way to New York — and whether the trade will get done before the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on April 27 — is anyone’s guess.

And after seemingly overstepping his bounds during an interview on the statewide broadcast of the annual WIAA state high school girls basketball tournament last month, Murphy punted on several Rodgers-related questions Tuesday.

Asked if the ball is in the Jets’ court and if Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is waiting for Jets GM Joe Douglas to accept one of the Packers’ proposals that might be on the table, Murphy replied: “I can’t really get into that. I know Brian and Joe have been talking.”

Asked if, unlike the way the Favre saga seemingly dividing the fan base 50/50 between the organization and the player, he felt fans were more supportive of the team this time around, Murphy hesitated before saying, “I’m not going to comment on that.”

And when asked if the Packers would be OK with the trade not getting done in time for the draft and dragging into the summer, Murphy replied, “Again, that’s something Brian is working on. I’ve been actively involved. There’s really nothing more to say.”

What constitutes Murphy being “actively involved” is unclear. Speaking on New York-based sports talk radio station WFAN earlier this week, host Craig Carton reported there had been “in-fighting” between Gutekunst and Murphy and that Murphy at one point told Gutekunst, “We are not making a trade for what’s on the table.”

The veracity of Carton’s claim hasn’t been corroborated. But putting the kibosh on a proposed trade would certainly qualify as Murphy being actively involved.

“It’s been an interesting offseason,” Murphy said.

Meanwhile, Jones and Jenkins both spoke to how players remain in limbo on what comes next for the team, with Love set to ascend to the starting job but the organization yet to actually trade Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP and surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, to New York.

“Obviously ’12’ is a Hall of Fame player and (we don’t know) what we’re going to get out of Jordan, but either way it goes, I feel like going forward, we’ll be good,” Jenkins said. “As long as I can remember, Aaron Rodgers has been the quarterback here. But it’s a new chapter. We’ve got to embrace that and just move forward.”

Asked what it might feel like without Rodgers at quarterback, Jenkins, who entered the league as a 2019 second-round pick, replied, “It’s going to be a big change. It’s going to be a big difference. You’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback that you’ve been playing in front of for the last four years. I’ll say mentally, it’s probably going to be different because he’s been playing the game for so many years. But like I said, I feel like we’ll be good.”

Jones actually traveled to California to work out with Love for a day earlier this offseason, and he said the team’s two rookie wide receivers from a year ago, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, have either already worked out with Love or were planning to do so. Jones said Doubs has worked out with Love “consistently.”

Jones said Love was “comfortable, throwing the ball with swag” when he and Love worked out together. “He knows where he wants to be and he’s going to keep working to get there,” Jones said.

Asked why he thought it was important to visit Love and spend a day with him, Jones replied, “We don’t know what’s going to be the future here, but I think he’s going to be the quarterback.

“And even if it wasn’t, he’s still a quarterback on the roster. I like to work with my quarterbacks. Just continue to get those reps in because I know at some point, he’s going to have to take those snaps. Just getting the connection down, that’s everything.”