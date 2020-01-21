Abysmal second showing against 49ers raises questions about Packers offense as offseason begins

GREEN BAY — If you missed Richard Sherman’s postgame assessment of the Green Bay Packers’ offensive performance during their 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game — and how bemused he was by the Packers’ belief that they’d fare better than they had in the teams’ first meeting — it really is worth reliving the 49ers opinionated veteran cornerback’s take.

“There was a ton of confidence. We took our starters out in the fourth quarter of that (Nov. 24) game. It could have been worse. We knew that,” Sherman said of the 49ers’ 37-8 whipping of the Packers in Week 12 of the regular season.

“I think they were trying to pump themselves up, hype themselves up out there, talking about a ‘revenge game’ — like they weren't coming in with an advantage into that (first) game. We were coming off of a battle with Seattle (the previous week) and they were coming off a bye. So, saying ‘payback’ and saying, ‘When you stay ready, you don't got to get ready,’ they were trying to hype themselves up. Like, ‘Man, we're going to be ready this time.’