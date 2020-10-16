'Abundance of caution': NFL players, coaches with symptoms could miss games without positive COVID-19 tests

“Clearly we affirmed again the great importance of mask use and also the risk of meetings,” Sills said about what was learned from the incidents in Tennessee and New England. “I think that clearly when people are meeting together in small spaces and particularly if masks are not involved, there’s a high risk of transmission. So I think mask use at all times and avoidance of small, in-person meetings are a very important lesson. But I think in the affirmative, we still see no evidence of on-field transmission from football-related activities.”

“We’re always going to err on the side of safety and we’re going to support the medical judgment of our medical staff,” Sills said. “Everyone has the same goal here, and that’s to operate as safely as we can. ... If we’re going to make a mistake, we’d rather make a mistake on the side of being cautious and keeping someone off the field. And if it turns out those were non-COVID symptoms, then certainly we would all be happy with that outcome. ... Just because someone has one negative test, we can’t say that means they’re absolutely not infected. So we just have to make each of these decisions on an individual basis and look at the totality of the evidence.”