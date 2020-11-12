'Absolutely. Unequivocal': Stephen Jones says Mike McCarthy will be back as Cowboys coach in 2021

McCarthy certainly appreciates the vote of confidence from the front office. "Anytime you have confidence around you, it's important to your program and what you're trying to build," McCarthy said.

He agreed that the challenges the Cowboys have faced this season are not only greater than anticipated but unfathomable when you include the injuries and the day-to-day changes and adjustments with COVID-19 protocols.

"We're in unprecedented times," McCarthy said. "I mean there's just so many things that change constantly. It's not an excuse. We still have to line up and play like everybody else, and we're getting better as a football team. But it's like anything in life you don't really appreciate it as much until you don't have it. Not having the offseason program, and things like that, it's been challenging."

Jones said the Cowboys hired McCarthy because of his experience and they are going to lean on his experience in getting through the challenges of 2021.

McCarthy started slow in his first season with the Green Bay Packers in 2006 with four wins in their first 12 games. They won their final four to finish 8-8.

The following season McCarthy led the Packers to a 13-3 mark and a birth in the NFC Championship Game.