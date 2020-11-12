'Absolutely. Unequivocal': Stephen Jones says Mike McCarthy will be back as Cowboys coach in 2021

FRISCO, Texas — With the Dallas Cowboys a dismal 2-7 heading into this week's bye, team vice president Stephen Jones stated the obvious when he called the start of the Mike McCarthy era a disappointment.
But there is no chance McCarthy will be one and done in Dallas.
"Absolutely. Unequivocal," said Jones when asked about McCarthy returning as coach of the Cowboys in 2021.
The Cowboys hired McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett in the offseason because of his winning resume, which includes a Super Bowl title. The Cowboys executives believed that McCarthy could push the right buttons to get the talented team over the top.
Jones blamed the first-year struggles of McCarthy on the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is out for the remainder of the season with a fractured ankle, plus other injuries to key starters and the COVID-19 pandemic, which robbed the Cowboys of a chance to get acclimated with the new staff and their schemes.
"You're changing a culture. You change when you change the leadership," Jones said. "And certainly we like stability. That's why we stayed with Jason for 10 years and we know these things don't happen overnight in terms of when you turn things around. You throw on top of it that we had an unprecedented environment with the virus and Mike and his staff weren't able to have interactions with the team other than virtual. You throw that in there, then you throw the injuries that we've had to work with and certainly it's been a big challenge. "
McCarthy certainly appreciates the vote of confidence from the front office. "Anytime you have confidence around you, it's important to your program and what you're trying to build," McCarthy said.
He agreed that the challenges the Cowboys have faced this season are not only greater than anticipated but unfathomable when you include the injuries and the day-to-day changes and adjustments with COVID-19 protocols.
"We're in unprecedented times," McCarthy said. "I mean there's just so many things that change constantly. It's not an excuse. We still have to line up and play like everybody else, and we're getting better as a football team. But it's like anything in life you don't really appreciate it as much until you don't have it. Not having the offseason program, and things like that, it's been challenging."
Jones said the Cowboys hired McCarthy because of his experience and they are going to lean on his experience in getting through the challenges of 2021.
McCarthy started slow in his first season with the Green Bay Packers in 2006 with four wins in their first 12 games. They won their final four to finish 8-8.
The following season McCarthy led the Packers to a 13-3 mark and a birth in the NFC Championship Game.
The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons, but the team went 7-9 in 2017 and started 2018 at 4-7-1 before he was fired. He did not coach in 2019.
"You've got to take a deep breath on these things. Certainly keep your confidence in the decisions that you've made. I think we'll go to work each week. I know Mike started similarly in Green Bay in terms of his first year there they finished strong and certainly that's our goal here is to finish strong and compete in the East and we'll go from there."
McCarthy said the only comparisons to 2006 for him is the disappointment in the early start.
But 2020 takes the cake with him playing four quarterbacks in five weeks and three different quarterbacks in three consecutive games to go along with having a different offensive line for nine consecutive weeks due to various injuries.
The Cowboys have lost five starters for the season in Prescott, tackles La'el Collins and Tyron Smith, tight end Blake Jarwin and defensive tackle Trysten Hill. They lost defensive tackle Gerald McCoy in training camp.
And several other starters have spent time on injured reserve, missing multiple games due to injuries, including linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, cornerback Chido Awuzie and center Joe Looney.
And that's not even including guard Zack Martin missing a game with a concussion and backup quarterback Andy Dalton, who had replaced the injured Prescott, missing two games with a concussion and then COVID-19.
But McCarthy does admit that the Packers learned from their early struggles and improved because of them. And he hopes the same is the case for Cowboys over the remainder of the season.
Despite riding a four-game losing streak, the Cowboys have shown improvement in the last two games, especially on defense.
That they came within a last-second pass of upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday with a fourth different starting quarterback in Garrett Gilbert has given them some confidence.
And because they play they in NFC East, where the Philadelphia Eagles lead the division with a 3-4-1 mark, the 2-7 Cowboys believe they can get back in contention for a playoff spot if they continue to improve.
"The East is what it is," Jones said. "We have to continue to get better each week. Go out there and go to work. Defensively, we are really starting to get a feel. The staff meshing with the players in terms of what the expectations are. The locker room is coming together, holding each other accountable. If we can start to turn some of these performances into wins, we will get right back in it."
It's the main reason the Cowboys are going back to Dalton as the starting quarterback when they resume play against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 22, if he is fully recovered from the COVID-19 virus. McCarthy won't know Dalton's status until next week.
"I think our best days are ahead of us," McCarthy said. "That's what I'm hopeful for. We're up against it obviously with seven losses. The injury bug hasn't left the building yet. Hopefully, we can get past some of these injuries and just build some continuity and consistency. I think it will definitely serve us well here down the stretch."
Fave 5: Packers reporter Jason Wilde shares memorable stories from 2019
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal writers' favorite work from 2019. From Packers reporter Jason Wilde: When I started on the Packers beat for the State Journal in 1996 — the first of 13 consecutive seasons I covered them for the paper — I had three really great mentors in Green Bay: State Journal Packers beat writer Kent Youngblood, State Journal columnist Tom Oates, and Tom Mulhern, who was at the Appleton Post-Crescent at the time but would later spend more than two decades at the State Journal covering the Packers and University of Wisconsin football. Among the many lessons I learned from them at that young age of 24 was what an incredible responsibility we bore to chronicle the journey of each team we covered each season. Every journey was different, but covering it was no more or less important based on how the season went or how far the journey took that team. In ’96, it took the Packers to New Orleans and the Super Bowl XXXI title, the historic franchise’s first championship since the 1960s glory days.
Now in Year 4 of my second tour of duty covering the Packers for the State Journal thanks to sports editor Greg Sprout, the 2019 season has been — and continues to be, as the Packers ready themselves for an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field on Jan. 12 — a fascinating journey. And it has nothing to do with the franchise celebrating its 100th birthday in August. (Although that was quite the accomplishment. And you should’ve seen the cake.)
From the team hiring Matt LaFleur as its new head coach, to the arrival of flamboyant and dominant pass rusher Za’Darius Smith (and his brother-from-another-mother fellow outside linebacker Preston Smith) in free agency, to 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers’ and the 40-year-old LaFleur’s work-in-progress offense and relationship, it’s all somehow gotten the Packers to a 13-3 record and into the postseason — something Super Bowl-winning head coaches Vince Lombardi, Mike Holmgren and Mike McCarthy couldn’t do in their first seasons.
For my five selections, I tried to pick stories that reflected key mileposts in the 2019 Packers’ journey.
Finally ‘living out our dream’ together, Za’Darius and Preston Smith eager to ‘make some things happen’ for Packers defense
With the team having cut ties with Nick Perry, and Clay Matthews expected to depart in unrestricted free agency, the Packers are counting on the Smiths to create pressure on opposing quarterbacks and deliver more sacks than their two former first-round picks managed together last year.
For the past three decades, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers have done their best to live up to Bart Starr’s ideals. And while that’s not always the easiest thing to do, their success has given the Packers something no other NFL team can claim in the past century: three Hall of Fame-level quarterbacks.
A the Packers kicked off the NFL’s 100th season with a 10-3 victory over the Chicago Bears, Aaron Rodgers and the offense did just enough — and the defense carried the day.
Aaron Rodgers wanted a relationship ‘built on trust and communication’ — and that’s exactly what he and coach Matt LaFleur are building
Now, it’s up to Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur — and the rest of the offense — to keep it going against in Sunday night's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.
Having already clinched a playoff berth coming into the game, the Packers now have put themselves in prime position for a first-round playoff bye — and perhaps even the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed — with a win next Sunday at Detroit.
