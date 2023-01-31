Aaron Rodgers will take at least ‘a couple weeks’ to make up his mind on his football future

GREEN BAY — Reiterating again that “I’m not sure what the future holds for me,” Aaron Rodgers insisted Tuesday he’s not spending much time contemplating his uncertain football future.

He also said he’s still a ways away from deciding whether to play football in 2023 — and whether to play with the Green Bay Packers or someone else should he and the organization go their separate ways.

“Look, it’s going to be a little bit more time for my decision,” Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube Tuesday. “I feel confident that in a couple weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

Those decisions, of course, are a) whether to retire or play a 19th NFL season in 2023 and b) whether he wants to return to the Packers or work in concert with general manager Brian Gutekunst and the team to engineer a trade elsewhere.

Emphasizing it is a “real thing” that he needs more time to decide whether to play next year, Rodgers pointed to his presence at the annual Pebble Beach Pro-Am as an example of the non-football life that holds appeal to him at age 39.

He said he watched last Sunday’s conference championship games — the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC and especially the AFC title game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs — and found himself contemplating what it’d be like to get back to within one win of a Super Bowl again.

“You watch that game, you let your mind drift off to what it would be like to still be playing, and all those thoughts come back to you,” Rodgers said. “And then you come up to Pebble Beach and you’re like, ‘This part of life’s pretty amazing,’ doing things like this more often.”

Despite saying he doesn’t follow the news cycle his decision-making process is feeding, Rodgers seemed to suggest he at least heard about ESPN’s Adam Schefter saying over the weekend there is a belief in league circles the Packers not only are open to trading Rodgers but might prefer to do so.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” said Rodgers, who spent time last week in the Nashville area, visiting longtime teammate and friend Randall Cobb and his family. “Obviously I’ve been insulated to a lot of that.

“I’m not a part of those conversations right now. When I make up my mind one way or another, then you guys and the Packers — not in that order — and everybody else will know at some point.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers said nothing to dispel the notion the New York Jets’ hiring ex-Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett might influence his desire to OK a trade to the Big Apple if he and the Packers mutually decide to part ways.

Speaking to McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk on their show two weeks ago, Rodgers emphasized he still is certain he can play at the same level that earned him four NFL MVPs (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021) despite 2022 being the worst statistical season of his 15 years as the Packers’ starter.

Completing 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1 in 17 games, Rodgers didn’t throw for 300 yards in a single game and had a passer rating above 100 in just three games.

During his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021, with Hackett as the offensive coordinator, Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7.

“We all have certain coaches that have meant a lot to us over the years and have created those really special rooms to play in, special feelings on game day, made the weeks better. Obviously, Nathaniel’s one of those guys,” Rodgers said Tuesday.

Later, he added: “(I) love ‘Hack.’ I mean, ‘Hack’ is my guy. I love him and Megan and the kids. They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun, made the weeks fun. So those guys are always going to be really special to me.”

While Rodgers has continued his appearances with McAfee since the team’s season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8, the Packers have been quiet since Gutekunst spoke to reporters on Jan. 13.

During that Q&A session, Gutekunst was asked directly whether Rodgers or 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love would give the 2023 team a better chance to win, and while he implied Rodgers was the answer, he didn’t flat-out say so.

“Well, I mean, you’re talking about a four-time MVP, right?” Gutekunst replied at the time. “We are very excited about Jordan and where he’s at. There’s no doubt about that. But Jordan’s never played a 16-, 17-game season and gone through all that stuff. It’s no different than when we moved from Brett (Favre) to Aaron (in 2008), right?

“That’s a hard thing to say, but at the same time where Aaron’s at, the level he’s at, there’s not many teams he wouldn’t give the best chance to win.”

Nevertheless, Rodgers again reiterated he first must decide whether he wants to play next season before any other decisions can be made.

“I wouldn’t say (it’s) weighing heavily. I don’t think that’s the right description of it,” Rodgers said of his thought process of late. “I would say, when you’ve played as long as I have and you like to recap each week the things that happened and you enjoy journaling and different things, I think it’s important to look at the tone of those things and where your mind is when you get away from it.

“You have to get away from the emotion of it. That’s why I always think you can’t make a decision until after the Super Bowl, at the earliest. Because there’s still football going on, No. 1. (And) No. 2, it ain’t about me. It’s about the Chiefs and the Eagles still playing and the great seasons they’ve had.

“I think you’ve got (to be) cognizant of, what was going through your mind during the season? Did you enjoy the grind as much? Did you enjoy practice? Did you enjoy the meeting time? Did you enjoy the routine? And not forget about those feelings and make an emotional response either way. I think that’s important.

“It’s not something that’s on my mind 24/7, and it’s not on my mind that much at all to be honest. It’s settling into this part of the end of January and February and contemplating my life for the next few months and then trying to see if football fits into that.”