Aaron Rodgers will be huge factor for Packers in playoffs

GREEN BAY — For years, Aaron Rodgers' greatness powered the Green Bay Packers' success.

After a two-year hiatus out of the playoffs, Rodgers again will be a huge key in the postseason.

This time, however, the focus will be on getting the Rodgers-led passing attack back on track. Struggling with long-ball inaccuracy in the first half, Rodgers completed 27 of 55 passes in a 23-20, come-from-behind victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The victory helped give the Packers a first-round bye. As the No. 2 seed, they'll host a divisional-round game on Jan. 12.

While Rodgers got going in the second half, he was uncharacteristically off the mark for a second consecutive week. In games that he started and wasn't knocked out because of injury, Rodgers entered the season with only six career games with a completion percentage of less than 50 percent. He's failed to complete half his passes in back-to-back games.

"We've just been off on a lot of plays, whether it's a guy dropping a ball or maybe the ball is just a tad off," coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. "He can't do it himself. The play around him has got to be better. The guys that have opportunities, they've got to make plays."

WHAT'S WORKING