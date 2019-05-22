GREEN BAY — There was some confusion last week about Aaron Rodgers’ cameo in “Game of Thrones.” There was no confusion Tuesday about how the Green Bay Packers quarterback felt about Sunday night’s series finale for the show on HBO.
He was not a fan.
But first, the confusion over Rodgers’ appearance in the penultimate episode of the show on May 13. Because his cameo was brief — much less noticeable than singer Ed Sheeran’s — the internet did its best to find Rodgers.
Turns out, they were all wrong. Only Lily Zhao, a sports reporter at Green Bay CBS affiliate WFRV-TV, had accurate information.
“I wasn’t the guy that got burned up — and I’m disappointed in every person who actually said that was me because, if you watch that person run, they’re a total non-athlete. Total non-athlete,” Rodgers explained at his locker following Tuesday’s first open organized team activity practice of the offseason. “And I wasn’t the archer either, although that person definitely looked like me.”
Maybe if Rodgers had been given a more prominent role, he would have tempered his criticism of the finale, which fans like him widely panned. Non-GoT watchers were more than a bit confused when Rodgers went off on a rant about how the series wrapped up after being asked if he liked the last episode.
“No,” Rodgers said. “I love the show and it was a great 10 years, but no. You come down to the end and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran? Who, by the way, three episodes ago said he wasn't Bran Stark anymore. No, Jon had a better story. Dany had a better story. Arya had a better story Sansa had a better story. Tyrion had a better story. Varys had a better story. Bronn, a lot better story. Jaime better story. Cersei, probably better stories. Any Baratheon better story.”
Rodgers kept rolling after being asked who should have been on the throne at the conclusion of the series, then stopped when asked what it was like to be on set for the filming in Ireland and whether he was recognized.
“I can tell you in Belfast, they didn't care. At all. They had no idea who I was,” Rodgers said. “It was fun to be a part of it. I love the show. It's a fantastic show. A lot of great seasons.”
Extra points
Head coach Matt LaFleur said wide receiver Davante Adams, who wasn’t seen at practice, is at OTAs but was held out of practice for “precautionary” reasons. LaFleur didn’t say what Adams’ injury is. … As expected, LaFleur said the team’s June 11-13 mandatory minicamp will indeed require everyone to attend. In recent years, LaFleur’s predecessor, Mike McCarthy, had allowed veterans with six years’ experience to skip the camp, allowing younger players more work. “You’re implementing a new scheme (on offense) and it’s only Year 2 of the defensive scheme,” LaFleur said. “We want to take advantage of those days.” … Rodgers acknowledged it took him “three years” to fully grasp the West Coast offense, but that he’s hoping with LaFleur’s scheme there will be “a lot quicker learning curve having played 11 seasons as the starter.” Rodgers said he’d “like to feel really good about (the playbook) by the end of minicamp leaving here in June and feel good coming back in training camp.” … Asked if he expects to play more in preseason games than in recent years, Rodgers smirked. “I hope not. We’ll see,” he replied. “I think this is a year where I’m probably going to play more than 20 snaps, I would assume.”