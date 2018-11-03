NEW YORK — Aaron Rodgers vs. Tom Brady. Green Bay vs. New England. Talk about one spicy prime-time matchup.

Sure, the Packers are hovering around the .500 mark and the Patriots don't appear as invincible as they sometimes — well, often — are. But the matchup between these two quarterbacks features lots of wins, even more touchdown tosses — and plenty of mutual admiration.

"I love watching him play," Brady said of Rodgers. "To see him up close is great. I watch him play whenever he's out there. I study a lot of the Packers' offense, I study Aaron as a player and he just does an incredible job."

The two will meet for just the second time when the Packers (3-3-1) and Patriots (6-2) square off Sunday night.

Rodgers and the Packers won the only other showdown, 26-21 at Green Bay in 2014.

"I loved going to Lambeau Field and playing him four years ago," Brady said. "It'll be great to play him at home this time. I'm really looking forward to it."

The weekend began Thursday night with the San Francisco 49ers' 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a lopsided Battle of the Bay. Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the most productive NFL debut since the merger for the 49ers (2-7). The Raiders are 1-7.

Off are: Indianapolis (3-5), Arizona (2-6), New York Giants (1-7), Jacksonville (3-5), Philadelphia (4-4), Cincinnati (5-3).

Football fans will have to wait until Sunday night for the Packers and Patriots to kick off, but they could be treated to plenty of passing.

Rodgers (24 of 38 for 368 yards, two touchdowns) and Brady (22 of 35 for 245 yards, two TDs) combined for 613 yards passing the last time they faced each other. Rodgers (103.6) and Brady (97.6) also rank first and third, respectively, in NFL history in career passer rating.

"I enjoy competing against great players," Rodgers said, "and obviously Tom is right at the top."