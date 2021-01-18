Aaron Rodgers up next as Tom Brady moves on, making history with every throw

Brees didn't commit to retiring, though he looked and sounded a lot like a player who knows he's done.

"I appreciate all that this game has given to me,'' Brees said. "There are obviously so many incredible memories, so many incredible relationships that have come from playing this game.''

For Brady, though, there's another game on Sunday and, hopefully, a Super Bowl two weeks after that. He knows the drill better than anyone by now, even if playing in frigid Green Bay will be a new experience.

The Packers and Rogers are favored in the early line by 4 points, much like the Saints were favored at home against the Buccaneers. Winning three games on the road to get to the Super Bowl is a huge challenge, but when Brady is playing well everyone around him tends to play better, too.

That includes the Tampa defense, which came up big with four turnovers.

"This time they turned it over and that's usually the story of football games,'' said Brady, who lost to the Saints twice during the regular season.