Aaron Rodgers: ‘Unspoken,’ Jordy Nelson-like connection with Davante Adams crucial in Packers' win over Seahawks

The biggest came with the Packers clinging to that 5-point lead and the Seahawks defense hoping to get the ball back into Russell Wilson’s hands one more time. Facing third-and-8 from their own 22-yard line, Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur dialed up a downfield throw to Adams. Adams, though, ran the route slightly differently than it was designed, but the combination of his route and Rodgers’ picture-perfect throw netted a 32-yard gain and got the Packers into Seattle territory.

“Just one of those special nights … a lot of heady plays,” Rodgers said. “That was one of them.”

Said Adams: “On that last third down, that was just something we came up with on the spot. He just trusted me. He said, ‘Tae, I need you to make a play here.’ He called out a certain route, I actually ran it a little bit different than what he probably was thinking in his head. So that’s why the ball came out a little later because I got out of my route a little sooner than what I should have. But with the separation, the ball was still there, he was able to still have a spot to put it.”

Graham comes through