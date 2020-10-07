Aaron Rodgers thinks 'down years' for him are career years for most QBs. Are they?

Aaron Rodgers is on pace to throw for 52 touchdowns this season, which would be second all-time to Peyton Manning's 55 in 2013.

Not bad for a guy in his 13th year as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback. Or a guy who finished with half that amount last year.

Still, don't call it a comeback. Or anything of the sort. You might be setting yourself up for a Rodgers retort like this one:

"I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks."

That was part of Rodgers' response Tuesday when asked on "The Pat McAffee Show" if he was benefitting from being in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's system for a second season. Rodgers answered that he does feel more comfortable this year before seemingly taking umbrage at the premise of the question.

McAffee and company erupted with cheers following Rodgers' remark, prompting Rodgers to say, "Hey, it's just the facts, bro."

But is it?