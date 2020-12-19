Aaron Rodgers surpasses 40 TDs in a season for NFL-best third time in Packers’ victory over Panthers

Brady, who entered this week’s games with an NFL-high 571 career touchdown passes and 30 this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, threw 50 TD passes in 2007 but has never had more than 39 in any other season. Manning, who holds the single-season NFL record with 55 touchdown passes in 2013, had 49 in 2004 but his next-highest TD season came in 2014, when he had 39. Brees, who had 46 TDs in 2011 and 43 in 2012, has just 18 this season after missing extended time with broken ribs.

Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor, never had a 40-touchdown season. He threw a career-best 39 touchdown passes during the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI-winning season in 1996 and had 38 TD passes in 1995. Those were two of Favre’s three MVP seasons.

Mahomes, who is Rodgers’ primary competition for this year’s NFL MVP award, enters his Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Brees’ New Orleans Saints with 33 touchdown passes on the season. He threw 50 TD passes in 2018, when he was the MVP.

Asked at midweek what winning a third MVP would mean to him, Rodgers replied, “There’s not many guys that have won three. So that would definitely mean a lot. I feel like I’ve been in the conversation, you know, a number of years outside of the two that I’ve won. … It’s nice to be back in the conversation.”