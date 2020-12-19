Aaron Rodgers surpasses 40 TDs in a season for NFL-best third time in Packers’ victory over Panthers

GREEN BAY — Not Brett Favre. Not Peyton Manning. Not Drew Brees. Not Tom Brady.
Maybe someday, Patrick Mahomes.
But for now, only one quarterback in NFL history has thrown 40 or more touchdowns in a season three different times: Aaron Rodgers.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback accomplished the feat on the Packers’ opening possession of Saturday night’s 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, when he threw a 1-yard scoring pass to tight end Robert Tonyan to cap an 81-yard drive for a 7-0 lead.
That marked Rodgers’ 40th touchdown pass of the season. He had previously crossed that milepost in 2011, when he threw 45 TD passes in 15 games on his way to his first NFL MVP award; and in 2016, when he threw 40 TD passes while leading the Packers’ run-the-table late-season sprint to the NFC Championship Game. That year, as the Packers won their final six regular-season games after a 4-6 start, Rodgers tossed 15 TD passes against zero interceptions.
Rodgers also had a 39-touchdown year in 2012 and a 38-touchdown year in 2014, when he won his second NFL MVP.
Brady, who entered this week’s games with an NFL-high 571 career touchdown passes and 30 this season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, threw 50 TD passes in 2007 but has never had more than 39 in any other season. Manning, who holds the single-season NFL record with 55 touchdown passes in 2013, had 49 in 2004 but his next-highest TD season came in 2014, when he had 39. Brees, who had 46 TDs in 2011 and 43 in 2012, has just 18 this season after missing extended time with broken ribs.
Favre, Rodgers’ predecessor, never had a 40-touchdown season. He threw a career-best 39 touchdown passes during the Packers’ Super Bowl XXXI-winning season in 1996 and had 38 TD passes in 1995. Those were two of Favre’s three MVP seasons.
Mahomes, who is Rodgers’ primary competition for this year’s NFL MVP award, enters his Kansas City Chiefs’ game against Brees’ New Orleans Saints with 33 touchdown passes on the season. He threw 50 TD passes in 2018, when he was the MVP.
Asked at midweek what winning a third MVP would mean to him, Rodgers replied, “There’s not many guys that have won three. So that would definitely mean a lot. I feel like I’ve been in the conversation, you know, a number of years outside of the two that I’ve won. … It’s nice to be back in the conversation.”
Asked how he views or defines the award, Rodgers said, “It’s says Most ‘Valuable’ Player. A lot of times, that player is also the best player. But I think it should kind of live up to what it stands for. It’s an acronym … so it’s that person who is most valuable to their team, I think. And I feel like that’s where I should be in the competition most years and this year especially.”
Ton-yan, or Ten-yan?
Rodgers’ 40th TD was also Tonyan’s 10th of the season putting him into the NFL lead for tight ends over Travis Kelce, who is Mahomes’ primary target in Kansas City. Kelce enters the Chiefs’ game against the Saints with nine TD catches this season.
Only two tight ends in Packers history have caught double-digit touchdown passes in a single season: Paul Coffman, who set the franchise tight-end record with 11 in 1983, and Keith Jackson, who had 10 in 1996.
It also marked the fifth consecutive game in which Tonyan has caught a touchdown.
Third-down conversions continue
A week after converting 8 of 11 third-down situations into first downs in a road victory at Detroit, the Packers converted their first four third-down situations, including Rodgers’ 6-yard touchdown scramble to give the Packers a 21-3 lead.
The Packers entered the game as the NFL’s most efficient offense on third down, converting at a 49.7% clip — a major improvement over last season, when the Packers had only a 36% conversion rate, tying for 21st in the NFL.
Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said at midweek that the Packers’ success on third down has been “unbelievable” this season.
“I remember in the past, to be a playoff team you wanted to be over 40%. This year, it’s closer to 50%,” Hackett said. “I mean, that’s astounding.”
Keeping up with the Joneses
Running back Aaron Jones made Rodgers’ life awfully easy in the first half, carrying the offensive load en route to that 21-3 lead.
Jones carried 12 times for 114 yards — including a 46-yard run on his first carry of the game to set up Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Tonyan, and an 8-yard touchdown run of his own.
Jones entered the game needing 177 rushing yards to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight year. Jones, 26, is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season and recently switched agents, hiring Drew Rosenhaus.
Jones’ touchdown run came after Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater tried to reach the ball over the goal line for a touchdown and had it knocked from his grasp by Packers inside linebacker Krys Barnes. Cornerback Kevin King scooped up the loose ball and returned it 48 yards to the Panthers’ 47-yard line. Jones carried on five straight plays including the touchdown, gaining 7, 3, 8 and 5 yards before hitting pay dirt.
Extra points
Rookie running back AJ Dillon, who hadn’t played since landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list following the team’s Nov. 1 loss to Minnesota, returned to action late in the second quarter Saturday night when No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams exited with a quadriceps injury. The Packers listed him as questionable to return, but he did come back to the sideline during the second half with his helmet, poised to return to the game. … The Packers elevated guard Zach Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. That was their lone transaction before the game. … Tight end Jace Sternberger missed his second consecutive game with a concussion. … The Packers’ other inactives were rookie No. 3 quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin and guard Simon Stepaniak.