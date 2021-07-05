Aaron Rodgers says he's spent offseason 'working on myself'

GREEN BAY — Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers says he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape.

Rodgers skipped Green Bay's mandatory minicamp last month amid reports that he doesn't want to return to the Packers. At a Monday news conference to promote his participation in Tuesday’s televised golf event with Tom Brady, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, Rodgers was asked how the last few months have gone for him.

Aside from a brief ESPN interview in late May, Rodgers hasn’t commented much about his football future since ESPN reported in the hours before the draft that he doesn’t want to return to the Packers.

“Sometimes, the loudest person in the room is not the smartest person,” Rodgers said. “Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say. This offseason I’ve spent a lot of time working on myself.”

Rodgers then went into detail on just what type of work he had done.