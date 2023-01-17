Aaron Rodgers says he can regain his MVP form ‘in the right situation'

GREEN BAY — On June 7, Aaron Rodgers stood inside the Green Bay Packers’ locker room at Lambeau Field and was asked a simple question.

Do you think you’ll finish your career here?

Rodgers was making a cameo appearance at the team’s mandatory minicamp after skipping the vast majority of the offseason program following the three-year, $150 million extension he’d recently signed. It was the first time he’d spoken face-to-face with reporters since the deal was completed.

Fast forward 224 days — through a disappointing 8-9, playoff-less 2022; through Rodgers’ frustrations with his rookie receivers’ growing pains; through the worst statistical season of his 15-year career as a starter — to Tuesday afternoon, as Rodgers video-chatted on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube from his offseason home on the West Coast.

This time, Rodgers asked himself the questions.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers told McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk. “Right situation? Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

And so, as Rodgers mulls whether he wants to return to the NFL for a 19th season in 2023 — a decision, he emphasized, he has yet to reach — he finally said publicly what many had wondered even before the team’s season-ending 20-16 loss at home to the Detroit Lions: Could Rodgers continue his career, but do so somewhere other than Green Bay?

“Listen, I came back and really wanted to finish my career in Green Bay,” Rodgers said later. “In 2019, we were feeling each other out on offense (in head coach Matt LaFleur’s first season) … and a lot of people said I was washed, couldn’t really play anymore, wasn’t the same — and then I won two MVPs in a row without really doing anything different. I’m sure there’s a lot of the same sentiment this year.”

Now, let’s get this much straight: Rodgers very, very rarely — if ever — says something that he hasn’t thought through before saying it and doesn’t have a reason for saying it. Although, on Tuesday, he left interpreting the “why” up to others.

Maybe this was just his way of exerting leverage to get the team to go all-in on 2023 and do more to augment the roster than general manager Brian Gutekunst did this past season, after the team traded three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17.

He did reiterate later in the interview that he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuild.

“If there's a rebuild going on,” he said, “I won't be a part of that.”

Maybe Rodgers was sending a not-so-subtle message that his return is also contingent on Gutekunst bringing back some of “his guys” as well — tight ends Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard, left tackle David Bakhtiari, et al. He mentioned each of those players by name on Tuesday.

“This game is about relationships, it’s about the players you play with and count on even if they don’t maybe show up huge in the stat book,” Rodgers said, then adding, “There’s a lot of interesting names that we’ll see if there’s desire to re-sign certain guys that are glue guys in the locker room. (That) will be an interesting conversation to be had.”

Or maybe he thinks Gutekunst and the team are ready to move forward with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, and they just don’t know how to tell him, so he’s being proactive.

“No GM or president is ever going to say, 'We're rebuilding,’” Rodgers said. “But it's a mindset. If they want to go younger and think Jordan's ready to go, then that might be the way they want to go. And if that's the case, and I still want to play, then there's only one option, right? And that's to play somewhere else.

“If it's not and they (say), 'No, no, no, we still want you to play,' and this and that, then it'd have to be the right situation with the roster that looks like we can win it all because there's no point in coming back if you don't think you can win it all.”

During his bye-week Q&A session with reporters, after myriad questions about Rodgers and whether the team wanted him to return next season, Gutekunst repeated an old adage he’d heard for years inside 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

A little over a month later, in his end-of-the-season session with reporters last Friday, Gutekunst again was cautious in his choice of words during another series of questions about Rodgers’ future.

“We made a really big commitment to him last offseason,” Gutekunst said of Rodgers’ contract, which calls for him to make more than $59 million next season. “As we did that, it wasn’t certainly for just this year.”

Multiple times during the final weeks of the season, he’d left breadcrumbs about his inkling that the Packers might not want him back. He said after a win in Chicago on Dec. 4 that there had to be “mutual desire” from both him and the organization that he return in 2023.

It got to the point where Rodgers was asked following the loss to the Lions whether anyone in the organization had explicitly told him that the team wasn’t sure if it wanted him back next year, or if it was just a feeling he got.

“It’s just a feeling,” Rodgers said then. “I think to assume it’s a foregone conclusion (that the team would want me back) would be probably slightly egotistical, so I’m going to be a realist here and understand that there’s a lot of different parts to this.

“Like I’ve said, I was aware of the possibility of them going young if we had gotten to a point where we were out of it. I’m aware of that possibility, as well. Wouldn’t be the best reality, but I know it’s a possibility.”

During Tuesday’s conversation with McAfee, Rodgers explained that he and the team’s brain trust met before he left town and “had all the conversations I wanted to have.” Rodgers later said that the team isn’t pressuring him for a decision on his future immediately.

“We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football, for now. They’re not pressing for any type of specific answer — and I’m not mentally or emotionally at that point to give one,” Rodgers said. “Again, if I’m asked about it, I’ll respond in (all) honesty, but this is not going to be something where I’m going to respond to a bunch of inquiries about, ‘What are you thinking this week?’ Or, ‘What are you thinking next week?’

“It’s, get away from it mentally and emotionally and then physically, (and) as your body starts to come back after a few weeks of TLC, then I think you’re in a better frame of mind to contemplate your future.”

Asked by Hawk how long it will take for him to make his decision, Rodgers replied in part, “I think you have a feeling where you’re leaning, but there’s a lot of things that come into play. I think, just on my side, it’s the physical part, it’s the emotional part, it’s the spiritual part, it’s the ability to go back out there and give 100%.

“It’s also the situation and where the team is at and the focus moving forward — short term, long term — and then it just comes down to intuition of what it feels like. … And once you commit, then you commit and you move forward, whatever the decision is. I just need some time right now.”