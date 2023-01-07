Aaron Rodgers saw a path to the playoffs after loss in Detroit. Packers 1 win away from making it

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers knew how it would sound.

The Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback had come up with some unforgettable doozy catchphrases in times of crisis in past years.

“R-E-L-A-X,” after a 1-2 start in 2014, remains his best. “Run the table,” as the Packers sat at 4-6 in 2016, ranks a close second. Both those teams reached the NFC Championship Game those years, despite things looking bleak early in those seasons.

But in the aftermath of the Packers’ 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 6 — a fifth consecutive loss that dropped his team to 3-6 — Rodgers looked at the schedule that lay ahead and saw a path to the playoffs.

And it wouldn’t even require a gargantuan eight-game winning streak to close the regular season, either.

Instead, a few days after that defeat, after the crowd that surrounds Rodgers’ locker each Wednesday dispersed, Rodgers explained what the road to the postseason might look like.

The Packers’ next three games were tough ones:

• A Nov. 13 matchup at home against the Dallas Cowboys and ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, whose team was 6-2 at the time;

• A Nov. 17 “Thursday Night Football” matchup on short rest against the Tennessee Titans, who were 6-3 and had won six of their previous seven games;

• And a Nov. 27 “Sunday Night Football” visit to the Philadelphia Eagles, who were sporting an NFL-best 9-1 record.

But as Rodgers looked at that stretch and the five games that followed (at Chicago, home against the Los Angeles Rams, at Miami, home against the Minnesota Vikings and home against the Lions), he was convinced that if the Packers could just win one of those three tough matchups, they could win out in the final five games and make the playoffs at 9-8.

Of course, Rodgers wasn’t about to make such an uninspiring public proclamation, so he kept his game-by-game predictive analysis off-the-record at the time.

Fast forward two months, and lo and behold, look where Rodgers and the Packers sit: At 8-8, with Sunday night’s prime-time Lambeau Field showdown with the Lions a win-and-they’re-in proposition. A victory would get the Packers to 9-8 and earn them the seventh and final NFC playoff berth, just as Rodgers thought.

And, after last Sunday’s 41-17 rout of the Vikings, Rodgers was able to reveal his thought process from that day — and admit to how lame he would’ve looked had he said it out loud back then.

“At the time Tennessee was playing really well, obviously the Cowboys play well and Philly was No. 1 in the league,” Rodgers recalled. “I just felt like, ‘If we get one of those, we can win the next five,’ and that 9-8 was going to get in.

“I couldn’t really go around saying that because you don’t really want to say, ‘Hey, if we can just get one of these next three, we can make the playoffs.’ But in my head, that’s what I was thinking.

“(I) felt like we were going to beat the Bears; the Rams at home was a good matchup for us; Miami was a wild card, I thought; and the last two at home I thought would be winnable even though Minnesota obviously has had a really good season. Just, (two) dome teams in the winter, and just the way we’ve played over the years in December and January, our record is pretty damn good with me starting.”

The Packers, of course, beat the Cowboys, 31-28 — rallying from a 28-14 fourth-quarter deficit to win in overtime. And while they lost to the Titans (27-17) and Eagles (40-33), Rodgers’ vision was intact entering a Dec. 4 matchup with the Bears at Soldier Field.

And that’s where Rodgers’ vision nearly unraveled.

Down 19-10 with 25 seconds left in the third quarter, the Packers faced third-and-7 from their own 21-yard line. Another failure, another punt, and the season might’ve been over. Instead, Rodgers hit rookie Christian Watson for a 15-yard gain and a first down on the final play of the quarter, and three plays later, AJ Dillon broke free for a 21-yard touchdown run. Green Bay scored the game’s final 18 points and won, 28-19.

“That was the turning point, I think, for us,” Rodgers said at midweek. “Because at 4-9, we’re probably out of it.”

After a bye week that allowed Rodgers (broken right thumb, injured ribs) and other banged-up players to heal, the Packers dominated what was left of the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams, rallied from a 20-10 first-half deficit to beat the Dolphins on Christmas Day, and routed the Vikings in their most complete performance of the season.

“We’d been saying it to the players all year: ‘Stick with it,’ just trying to keep everyone together, keep everyone believing,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Because you could see the potential in what we had and just things weren’t working out — for a lot of different reasons.

“And so when you have a moment like that (in Chicago), a comeback in a special game like the Packers-Bears game, and defense makes plays, offense makes plays, special teams makes plays, you’re like, ‘OK, we’re playing together.’ And then we were able to keep that momentum going and be where we’re at right now. I think that’s a huge point in the season, obviously.”

Even though Rodgers’ unlikely scenario has played out as he envisioned, the Packers got an absurd amount of help from other teams to make it possible. Virtually every game they needed to fall in their favor has done so in recent weeks, including last Sunday, when the Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Commanders — a result that made the Packers’ matchup with the Lions a true win-and-we’re-in game.

“I think we all knew that we could maybe make it,” cornerback Rasul Douglas said of the team’s mentality after the win over the Bears. “We just needed a lot of stuff to happen, and a lot of stuff has happened.”

For his part, Rodgers believes the fourth-quarter rally against the Bears was important not just for the obvious reason of getting the victory, but for the confidence it imbued in his team. For even while Rodgers saw that path to the postseason, his teammates needed to believe.

“Since then, we’ve practiced with a different level of energy. There’s been a lightness in the locker room and a lot of positive things that you give you confidence that this team has a chance to make a run,” Rodgers said. “There was something in there that had hope, but it was a fool’s hope at the time, I think. But anytime you’re dealing with the unknown, if you can take your mind to the worst-case scenario and put yourself in that position and find peace and contentment, it makes that unknown a lot less scary. For any of us who did that, and took our mind to the places of ‘what if we do lose another game and we’re out of this?’ maybe that allowed us to play a little bit freer.”

Added veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb, a key member of those 2014 and 2016 teams: “Every year, there’s a different team that has a different situation, different adversity they have to face. There haven’t been a whole lot of players on this team that went through those runs that a few of us have been through. We have a lot of young players on this team, and we’ve tried to get them to understand the magnitude of this opportunity.

“It’s all about winning one game. We feel like we’ve been in the playoffs for the past two or three weeks now, and we found a way to win football games in different ways. It’s not about running the table at this point. We’ve got to find a way to get into the playoffs. We’re still not there.”

But they have a chance, just as Rodgers believed they would.

“For us to battle back and be in this situation and have an opportunity, that’s all you can ask for,” Cobb said. “When you play this game, you hope to have an opportunity to play in the playoffs — and make some magic happen.”