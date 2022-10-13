Aaron Rodgers returns to practice — protective thumb wrap in (or on) hand

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers was a full participant in the Green Bay Packers’ Thursday practice, though the four-time NFL MVP quarterback got a little help from a seemingly extensive tape job on his injured right thumb.

Practice is open to reporters only for the individual drill periods early in practice. During those, Rodgers seemed to throw the ball with his normal accuracy and velocity, even with the white wrap protecting his throwing hand. It did not appear to affect his ability to grip the ball during that small sample size of work.

Rodgers injured his thumb on the final play of last Sunday’s 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London, when Rodgers was hit from behind by Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines just as he was about to uncork a desperation Hail Mary pass.

Still, this is the first time in the soon-to-be 39-year-old Rodgers’ 18 NFL seasons that he’s dealt with a thumb injury on his throwing hand serious enough to merit being on the injury report. But he said after sitting out Wednesday’s practice to do rehabilitation work on the thumb that he’s dealt with hand injuries before, dating to his time in college at California.

“Really, there’s some things that are out of your control,” Rodgers said. “I broke my index finger in 2003 at a start against Illinois on a half-roll, throwing a backside post. My guard was 6-(foot)-8, and stuff happens. You don’t plan for it, but I was able to play through it and finish the season.

“There’s always those things that can happen. A guy goes up to bat a pass down, you might catch a finger here or there. But I’ve banged up most of my fingers on both hands, so I’m kind of used to it.”

For his part, Jets coach Robert Saleh isn’t expecting anything but the typical Rodgers on Sunday.

“He’s a special talent, obviously,” Saleh said. “He gets the ball where it needs to go, he gets it there quick. He can change the play at the line of scrimmage. He makes everyone around him better. He challenges you from a defensive standpoint to substitutions to everything.

“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge to see what we can do to get him off his spot.”

Health watch

The Packers added edge rusher Rashan Gary to the injury report as a limited participant after practice due to a toe injury. Gary did not speak with reporters.

The Packers also gave 38-year-old tight end Marcedes Lewis his usual day off for veteran rest.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and outside linebacker Tipa Galeai (hamstring) once again did not to practice and appear unlikely to play against the Jets.

The team listed left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), right tackle Elgton Jenkins (knee) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (quadriceps) as limited participants in practice.

Jenkins improves

Just days after admitting he was frustrated by his substandard play in his comeback from last year’s season-ending knee injury, Jenkins delivered his best performance of the season against the Giants, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.

“I think this was his best game just physically — running, setting, coming off the ball. He looked the best he has all year,” Stenavich said. “So I’m encouraged by that, excited about that and hopefully every week he can just keep improving on that.”

Meanwhile, Stenavich said the coaches will continue to play it by ear as far as playing time for Bakhtiari, who was limited to four snaps during the second half against the Giants — in part because of concerns about the long flight to London and the artificial turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bakhtiari missed nearly all of the 2021 season coming back from a catastrophic knee injury suffered in practice on New Year’s Eve 2020. He played nearly every snap of the team’s Oct. 2 win over New England before having his workload curtailed in London.

“We’re going to just take it one week at a time until we kind of get past this,” Stenavich said. “I don’t want to say, ‘Yeah, he’s playing the whole game,’ or anything like that. I hope he does; that’d be awesome. I know he wants to. But we’re going to be smart with that so that we can have him at the end (of the season).”