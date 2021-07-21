Aaron Rodgers reportedly declined 2-year extension offer that would have made him highest-paid QB

Rodgers is under contract through 2023, but in May, he told ESPN that this is about more than just the young quarterback, Love.

"It's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan [Love]," Rodgers said. "It's just kind of about a philosophy, you know? And maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. ... It's about character. It's about culture. It's about doing things the right way. A lot of this was put in motion last year. The wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won the MVP and played the way I played last year. So this is just kind of I think the spill out of all that."

Rodgers skipped all of the Packers' offseason practices and OTAs. He guest-hosted "Jeopardy." He got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley.

Then during a celebrity golf match in early July, when asked if he'd be Green Bay's starting QB in Week 1, Rodgers coyly answered: "We'll see."

Reports have suggested that Rodgers could refuse to play during the 2021 season at all.

The Denver Broncos all along have seemed like a likely landing spot in the event Green Bay does trade Rodgers, but earlier this month, Broncos ambassador Peyton Manning told MLB Network that "my gut is [Rodgers is] not coming to Denver.