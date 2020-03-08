Aaron Rodgers ready for likely new cast of characters in Packers’ passing game next season

“If the right opportunities present themselves, I don’t have a problem doing that,” Gutekunst said. “Early in my career, Ron (Wolf) took three corners in a row (at the top of the 1999 draft). And I remember that. We had a corner need, and he took three in a row. And I think the third one was the one he hit on (with Mike McKenzie). So yeah, I don’t have a problem doing that. But I don’t think it’s something you set out to do because you just don’t know what opportunities will present themselves. But I certainly think that’s a way to attack an area of need.”

Gutekunst also said he won’t be tied down by any height-weight-speed parameters as far as draftable receivers.

“You’d love to have a 6-4, 225-pound guy that can do it all. I do like tall, long athletes and we certainly have some of those guys, and I’m excited what they can do moving forward,” Gutekunst said. “I think you’ve seen across the league what a group of guys who can really run — with how the game is called today and the rules of the game and stuff — I think (speed) is something we’ll certainly put an emphasis on this year.”