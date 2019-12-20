Aaron Rodgers readies for Vikings and ‘house of horrors’ — if you can call it that — of U.S. Bank Stadium

GREEN BAY — During Aaron Rodgers’ usual midweek session with reporters at his locker, someone asked him if U.S. Bank Stadium had become a “personal house of horrors.” The mid-question smirk on the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s face said everything.
But in fairness to the inquisitor, the Packers and Rodgers haven’t had much success in the Minnesota Vikings’ still-has-a-new-stadium-smell home in its first three years of existence, including Rodgers breaking his right collarbone during the Packers’ 2017 loss.
The Packers (11-3) enter Monday night’s NFC North meeting with the Vikings (10-4) having lost all three of their meetings at U.S. Bank Stadium by a combined score of 64-41. In Rodgers’ two-plus games there — his collarbone injury came in the first quarter after just four passing attempts — he has completed 39 of 68 passes (57.4%) for 429 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and nine sacks (79.8 passer rating).
“It means we’re due. It means we’re due,” Rodgers repeated, still smirking. “We’ve won in Minnesota over the years. We’ve won in two different stadiums. It would be nice to make it three.”
Statistically, Rodgers hasn’t found the Twin Cities to be as problematic as his predecessor, Brett Favre, whose 1990s teams struggled mightily in the old Metrodome and fell victim to a variety of bizarre losses. For his career, Rodgers’ teams are 5-6 in Minnesota, and his numbers are still impressive, even with the Packers’ three losses at U.S. Bank Stadium and his stats there.
Overall in Minnesota, dating back to the Metrodome and the Vikings’ two-year stay at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium, Rodgers has completed 213 of 324 passes (65.7%) for 2,662 yards and 21 touchdowns with two interceptions and 38 sacks (110.1 passer rating).
Asked what makes U.S. Bank Stadium a challenge, Rodgers replied, “The noise, for sure. Going back to the old Metrodome, that was a loud place, too. (They) might have pumped in some noise — not that they were the only team doing it — but it’s always been loud in Minnesota. They’ve got really good sports fans and they know when to cheer and it can cause some problems with communication.”
To that end, coach Matt LaFleur held practice inside the Don Hutson Center this week with speakers blaring crowd noise — just as Mike McCarthy, Mike Sherman and Mike Holmgren did before him — and Rodgers worked through his silent count and hand signals with his offensive cohorts during 11-on-11 periods.
“Our guys are pretty accustomed to it at this point of the season,” LaFleur said.
As for dealing with the noise on offense, LaFleur said he hasn’t asked Rodgers to change anything he does as far as hand signals just because it’s LaFleur’s offense now.
“He’s excelled at it. So, why mess with something he’s got such a great handle on?” LaFleur said. “I think any time you’re dealing with the quarterbacks and their cadences, I think it’s best when they take ownership of that. Typically, you don’t want to mess with what the players are doing, what they’re comfortable with in that regard. If you have something to add to it, great. But they’ve been doing it here for a long time at a really high level.”
Said Rodgers: “This is why we play the games, for times like these. To go on the road in a hostile environment and have a chance to lock up the North with a win. Everybody will be ready to roll. 'Monday Night Football' adds a little extra to it I’m sure. It’s going to be one of those old-fashioned NFC North contests.
Pro Bowl snub?
On Thursday, left tackle David Bahktiari interrupted questions about his first Pro Bowl selection to rant a bit on what a travesty it was that outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith won’t be joining him in Orlando. Smith, with 10 sacks on the season and among the NFL leaders in overall quarterback pressures, was chosen as a first alternate in the NFC.
Asked about missing out on the Pro Bowl in his first season in Green Bay, Smith insisted Friday it wasn’t that big of a disappointment — suggesting defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was more bothered by it than he was.
“I wasn’t worried about it from the jump. Coach Pettine said something about it; he thought I should have went to the Pro Bowl,” Smith said. “I was like, ‘Coach, I’m not even worried about the Pro Bowl. I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl.’
“I’m going to let that be. We all know what type of event that is, so we’re going to stay out of that and focus on this game and hopefully get a chance to play in the Super Bowl.”
Extra points
While the Vikings’ top two running backs, Dalvin Cook (chest) and Alexander Mattison (ankle), again did not practice in Minnesota on Friday, the Packers remain the picture of health. Tight end Marcedes Lewis, getting his scheduled day of veteran rest, was the only player who didn’t practice. Backup offensive tackle Alex Light, who missed Thursday’s practice because of illness, returned to practice. … Asked about the uncertainty at running back in Minnesota, where Mike Boone is expected to start, Pettine replied, “We’ve got to be ready for whoever they put out there.” … Outside linebacker Greg Roberts, who missed all of training camp with a core muscle injury and hadn’t practice all year while on the physically unable to perform list, has begun practicing — though the team’s plan for him is unclear. “It’s really our first exposure to him. So it’s just to kind of get him back in the fold and watch how he moves around and see where it goes,” LaFleur said. “But we’re not in a rush to make any decisions.” … Safety Raven Greene, who suffered a broken ankle early in the season and has been on injured reserve, also is working out with the team but does not appear close to being activated. The Packers do have a second IR designation, having only brought tight end Jace Sternberger off of IR this year. “Right now there is not (a plan) in terms of whether or not he’s coming back. He’s still going through rehab,” LaFleur said of Greene. “It's certainly an option and I know he’s working hard every day. I think he’s moving around pretty well.”