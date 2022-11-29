Aaron Rodgers plans to start at ‘one of my favorite places to play’

GREEN BAY — The self-proclaimed owner of the Chicago Bears fully intends to play against them Sunday.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Tuesday in his usual weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that despite the rib injury he sustained against the Philadelphia Eagles last week — and despite his continued issues with the fractured right thumb on his throwing hand — he intends to start against the Bears this Sunday at Soldier Field.

“I got good news with the scans (Monday), so I plan on playing this week,” said Rodgers, who infamously shouted “I own you, I still own you!” at Bears fans during last season’s 24-14 win in Chicago.

“I might miss practice Wednesday, (or) not be a full contributor, but that's been the standard for the last six, seven weeks. (The plan is to) go to one of my favorite places to play, down in Chicago, hopefully get a big win, get into the bye week and get healthy and see where we can get to.

Rodgers’ remarks came one day after coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers would start against the Bears if deemed healthy enough to do so. Backup Jordan Love, the 2020 first-round pick who played the final 10 snaps of the team’s loss to the Eagles, would start in Rodgers’ place if he isn’t medically cleared.

“I pride myself on not coming out of games, and I have played through a lot of different things over the years — some that got attention, some that haven’t gotten attention — but I was in considerable pain and felt like I couldn’t move out there really much at all. And I wanted to go in and make sure it wasn’t something really, really serious.”

Rodgers said he thought back to the team’s 2015 NFC playoff loss at Arizona, when wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a punctured lung and left the stadium in an ambulance.

“That was pretty scary. And I’ve heard some other stories as well,” Rodgers said. “So I just wanted to make sure that wasn’t the case and tried to get some X-rays as well. I’ll talk about that maybe after the season’s over, but … I just couldn’t do anything about the pain to get back out there.”

The Bears (3-9) have lost five straight games and will be without leading receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) and All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson (foot), both of whom are out for the season with injuries, and quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a separated left shoulder that forced him to miss the Bears’ loss to the New York Jets last week.

Rodgers-led teams are 24-5 (including playoffs) against the Bears, including the Packers’ 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field in Week 2.

“If we were 8-4, 4-8, 12-0, 0-12, I’d be wanting to suit up this week. Not just because it’s Chicago. Because that’s what you do,” Rodgers said. “When you’re a player, you go out there and if you can play, you play. You don’t need some doctor to give you some excuse, 'Oh man, maybe one more week. I’m not 100%.' No. If you can go out there and compete and you have competitive greatness in your body, in your heart, in your mind, you go out and play.”

Rodgers said in the aftermath of the loss to the Eagles that he wanted to keep playing as long as the 4-8 Packers remained mathematically in playoff contention and that there would be “a lot of other conversations” about what to do if the Packers cannot make the postseason. Rodgers said he’d be “open to all those conversations” at that point.

But for now, sitting out is not on the table in his mind.

“We’re not eliminated. We’ve got a chance to run …” Rodgers said before pausing, "… the last five and see where we stand after that. That’s the focus for me.”

The Packers presumably would like to see more of Love before they have to decide in a few months whether to exercise the fifth-year option of his rookie contract at an estimated guaranteed $19.7 million base salary for 2024.

“You see him in practice and that gives you the confidence in what (he’s) capable of doing. But there is the element to going out there and actually doing it in a live game,” LaFleur said Monday about Love. “We feel confident in what we know of Jordan and got a lot of confidence in him. I think his teammates have a lot of confidence in him, as well. And I think that was evident in how they all went out there and executed.”

Love, who played the final 10 snaps against the Eagles, completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards, including a 63-yard fourth-quarter touchdown to Christian Watson, who caught the ball on a crossing pattern and jetted the remaining 50-plus yards up the sideline to the end zone.

“I’m going to prepare as if Aaron won’t be able to play,” Love said Sunday night. “I’m going to prepare this whole week like that. Who knows what will happen? I’m not sure. But that’s pretty much how I prepare every week. It’s obviously a little different this week given the circumstances. But I’ll prepare the same.”

Asked by McAfee what he thought of Love’s performance, Rodgers said, “It was really nice to watch. I feel like an older brother watching him do well. I care about the kid a lot, and fun to see his growth — fun to see him just relax out there. I think that’s true of any young player. … Once you can make a few plays, it kind of takes the anxiety out of the body and the tension out of the body. And to see him make accurate throws and do what he’s been doing, has been fun to watch.”

But Love again will have to wait.

“If you at 90% gives your team the best chance to win, then you’re out there playing,” Rodgers said. “Being able to look in the mirror — I mean, honestly, that’s the only person you have to really appease and whose opinion you’ve got to live up to, that person staring right back at you.

“That’s why I’ve always wanted to play, and that’s why I never want to come out of games. Because I want to look in the mirror and know I did everything I could to be with my guys, put my body on the line — willingly. That’s the nature of being a fierce competitor.”