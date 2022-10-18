Aaron Rodgers, Packers know offense must play better regardless of reason behind woes

GREEN BAY — Call it backtracking, call it downplaying, call it clarifying, but Aaron Rodgers’ explanation for how the Green Bay Packers need to simplify their offense seems to be getting increasingly complicated.

Although the Packers quarterback joked during his regular Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube about not seeing eye-to-eye with coach Matt LaFleur about the direction of the offense — “Me and Matt are feuding right now, for sure,” Rodgers said — Rodgers clearly tried to shift the focus away from any qualms he may have had about LaFleur’s play-calling or offensive approach and put the onus on the players to execute better.

“At the heart of it is execution,” Rodgers told McAfee. “The most important thing is executing the plan and scoring points.”

It all started in the aftermath of the team’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. That’s when Rodgers posited that the offense could get untracked if the unit would “simplify” its approach.

When asked at the time if he meant that the scheme, game plans or volume of plays needed to be simplified, Rodgers replied, “All of it. … . I just think that based on how we’ve played the last two weeks, I think it’s going to be in our best interests to simplify things for everybody — for the line, for the backs, for the receivers.”

Rodgers later added that some of the plays that worked best against the Jets didn’t include pre-snap motion, an aspect of LaFleur’s offense that Rodgers has said previously he doesn’t really like.

Later, LaFleur echoed that uncertainty about what Rodgers was asking for before adding, “I don’t want to put it in if he doesn’t feel good about it or uneasy about it. Obviously, you always want your quarterback to be comfortable and confident with the plan. That’s where it starts. We talk about everything we’re going to put in.”

Then came Tuesday, when Rodgers incorrectly claimed his comments from Sunday about how hard LaFleur and the coaches work were essentially ignored, then said that LaFleur’s plans “are not the most complex things the majority of the time” before clarifying what he meant.

“It doesn’t mean less motions and less checks at the line of scrimmage, it just means, ‘Let’s make sure that these guys can handle what we’re doing.’ It was really an alert for our players,” Rodgers said. “Like, ‘We need to lock in a little bit more and simplify things in our own minds.’

“Even the most complex plays can be simplified in our mind to the simple things we have to do on that play, whether it’s a certain step we’ve got to make or body language we’ve got to use on these plays. We’ve just got to be better on the details. That was the real thing I was trying to stress. The details have not been good enough.”

What is not up for debate is the Packers offense is out of sorts. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 107 points the Packers have scored through the first six games (17.8 points per game) are their fewest in any six-game span with Rodgers as their starting quarterback.

Rodgers, who was sacked four times and hit nine times by the Jets while completing 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown (88.1 passer rating) before giving way to backup Jordan Love, enters this Sunday’s game at Washington seventh in the NFL in completion percentage (67%), 14th in yards (1,403), 10th in touchdown passes (nine) and ninth in passer rating (94.2).

Asked directly after the game if he was playing well enough, Rodgers replied in part, “I’ve got to raise my game probably a little tick in order for us to come out on the winning side in some of these games.”

Rodgers did point out that despite back-to-back losses, the Packers are hardly alone at 3-3 in the NFC, as fellow preseason conference favorites Tampa Bay, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams have the same record through six games.

“All four of us are 3-3. I don’t think there’s any panic in any of those four places,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of football left. We’ve obviously got to play better. I think that’s understood by everybody, in all three phases. But there’s definitely no panic.”

“I trust that they’ll be in the mix on certain guys that they like. As always, it comes down to need, price, cost of those certain players,” Rodgers said. “But I know Brian’s going to do what’s best for our football team, and if feels like adding a guy or two to the mix, then I’m sure he’s going to try and make that happen.”

Extra points

The team officially announced the addition of rookie offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, a sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills whom the Packers were awarded off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. … The Packers also announced they had signed safety Innis Gaines to the practice squad and released cornerback Benjie Franklin and linebacker Ray Wilborn from the practice squad. ESPN reported that among the players the Packers worked out Tuesday were former Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and former Colorado quarterback Steven Montez, who spent the 2020 season on Washington’s practice squad.