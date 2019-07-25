GREEN BAY — As Aaron Rodgers walked into Lambeau Field Wednesday morning, he crossed paths with veteran defensive lineman and longtime teammate Mike Daniels. The two chatted briefly, and then the Green Bay Packers quarterback went on his way and Daniels went on his.
“Had no idea,” Rodgers said Thursday, following the Packers’ first practice of training camp — and first practice without Daniels, whom the Packers would cut shortly after his interaction with Rodgers.. “And then next thing I know, I get a text from somebody that, ‘Mike is getting taken upstairs.’ When you say that, ‘So-and-so just went upstairs,’ you know what’s happened. I was surprised. I really was.”
Daniels’ release came a day after the team signed defensive end Dean Lowry to a three-year, $20 million extension, and general manager Brian Gutekunst made no bones about the fact that finances played into the decision. Set to carry a $10.7 million salary-cap number, Daniels became expendable in part because the Packers want to sign defensive tackle Kenny Clark to a lucrative extension.
“I called him, just told him I appreciated him,” Clark said. “I appreciated everything that he’s done for us, and I just told him just from the first day I got here, he’s always been trying to motivate me to be better.
“He was just letting me know that I can be a great player, I’ve just got to put in the work and do what I’m supposed to do. He’s always been positive about that. I just told him I really appreciate those words and how much he pushed me.”
Clark wasn’t alone in that feeling.
“I’m going to miss Mike. I’ve got nothing but respect for that man,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “Some team is going to be very lucky to have him. I’ve got nothing but awesome things to say about that guy. He’s a great locker (room) guy, a great teammate and a hell of a player.”
Asked how difficult it’ll be to replace Daniels, Lowry replied, “Mike was his own player. He was a great three-technique (tackle), he had (pass) pressures and a good run-stopper. But we have guys that are very versatile and can do different things, so I don’t think it’s on one guy to really step up. We’ve all got to step up in different ways.”
Said Rodgers: “Mike has been such a great contributor for us for so long. Not just a great player on the field, but a great person in the locker room and so fun to be around. And lastly, the part that kind of makes you the total package as a Packer, is what he did in the community. I think he deserves a lot of credit for the way that he and his wife put on events and made a great effort through the community outreach program and on their own (foundation) as well. Mike will definitely be missed, (we) wish him well and hope we don’t have to play against him.”
Crosby, Jackson sidelined
Kicker Mason Crosby (calf) and cornerback Josh Jackson (foot) opened camp on the active non-football injury list, meaning they count against the 90-man roster even though they aren’t yet able to practice. Both players said their injuries cropped up while working out on their own after the offseason program ended.
“I just have a little tightness in my calf and so we’re just being cautious with that, making sure there’s no long-term effects,” Crosby said.
With Crosby not kicking, challenger Sam Ficken got all the field goal attempts and went an underwhelming 4-for-6, with misses from 39 and 43 yards.
Rookie safety Darnell Savage, who had his wisdom teeth pulled, also remained on the non-football illness list. Also sitting out was rookie running back Dexter Williams (illness).
“Nothing long term,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
Ready for the Texans?
Rodgers is the only player on the roster who was around in 2005 when the Packers last had another NFL team in for joint practices.
Then-head coach Mike Sherman brought the Buffalo Bills to town for a couple practices and the Family Night scrimmage, when Rodgers was a rookie. He said he completed only one pass during the scrimmage.
Rodgers said he’s most concerned with the possibility that scuffles might break out with the intensity of practicing against another team.
“I think the thing that you worry about with joint practices is the fighting and guys in compromised situations,” Rodgers said. “Hopefully, everybody’s on the same page for that. Because every year, all of us, we watch the TV, we see a huge fight (between teams). Dallas against somebody, or L.A. against Oakland, and (even) the fans are fighting. That’s what you don’t want.
“Hopefully, the guys come with the right approach. If they do, it’s going to get a lot of great work. If they don’t, we’re going to be wasting our time breaking up fights all the time.”