Aaron Rodgers on watching Damar Hamlin: ‘Your football mortality just comes right face-to-face’

GREEN BAY — The sinking feeling in the pit of Aaron Rodgers’ stomach would not go away late Monday night. No matter how many times he refreshed his Twitter feed, no matter how hard he tried to think about something else.

Instead, he found himself contemplating the fears that football players do their best to compartmentalize and push out of their minds whenever they take the field.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback hadn’t been watching “Monday Night Football,” but when he tuned in, he was expecting to find the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of their pivotal AFC matchup. Instead, he saw ESPN’s NFL crew in-studio and knew something wasn’t right.

When Rodgers learned what had happened — that Bills safety Damar Hamlin had gone into cardiac arrest and had been administered CPR on the field after he collapsed following what had seemingly been a routine tackle — Rodgers sat, alone with his thoughts.

“There were multiple hours of just, like, kind of silence,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” during his weekly appearance Tuesday afternoon. “I was refreshing my Twitter (feed) a lot … just hoping that there was going to be some sort of update, which never came.

“At one point, I just had to stop because it's this loop of depressive thoughts about him and about football mortality and about everything — the future and all that."

As of Tuesday evening, the most recent update on Hamlin’s status had come from the Bills, who’d announced earlier in the day that Hamlin remained in critical condition and under sedation after spending Monday night in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“You don’t think these types of things are going to happen. And when it does happen, everything gets thrown out — a rivalry, distaste for a certain team, whatever it might be that might separate you a little bit. That’s all gone,” Rodgers said. “You never thought you’d see something like this on the field.

“It’s bad enough when you see a guy getting carted off. That messes with you. Or you see a guy take a really bad concussive shot. (You think), ‘I don’t want that to be me. Am I going to be able to have my cognitive function that I want at 50 and 60? What kind of risks am I really setting myself up for?’ This kid’s 24 years old, right? It (expletive) me up last night.”

Rodgers said he texted Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, with whom Rodgers had become friends when the two faced off as part of “The Match” golf duel last year. He said Allen responded from the locker room as the Bills comforted each other in the visitors’ locker room of Paycor Stadium.

“I just felt for him, watching his face and just putting myself in their shoes,” Rodgers said. “To watch somebody you love on the ground, (receiving) CPR, I mean, that’s when it gets real.

“They’re fighting to save this guy’s life — not in the locker room or in the hospital, (but) on the field. I can’t even imagine what that would be like to go through. … Your football mortality just comes right face-to-face because one of your brothers in the fraternity of the NFL is fighting for his life.”

Like other organizations across the league, the Packers issued a statement Tuesday, which read, “The Green Bay Packers echo the sentiments expressed by our players last night and today. Our thoughts are with Damar Hamlin, his family, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals organizations.

“The compassion shown by the Bills, the Bengals and the staff in the stadium, as well as the respectfulness of the fans, demonstrates the strength of the NFL community and the power of sports to bring people together. We are proud to be a part of this community. We also commend the swift and professional response from the emergency medical personnel in Cincinnati.

“We continue to send our support and best wishes to Damar and all of his loved ones.”

Rodgers suggested that the players, who had Tuesday off and are set to return to meetings and practice on Wednesday, should gather and talk about their thoughts and feelings in the wake of Hamlin’s injury before trying to return to a semi-normal workweek with such a crucial game coming up.

“What do you say to the guys? I don’t know. I just think you maybe have an open forum to allow guys to share their emotions,” Rodgers said. “I think as men sometimes, we're so conditioned maybe to suppress everything, to just put on a good face and (say), ‘We’re going to tough through this.’

“I don’t really think that’s the approach. I think it’s to talk about the mortality of this game, talk about the risks involved, talk about how that brings you together. That bond that we have is so special because we know that these kind of things could happen. You don’t ever think they’re going to, but I think having a forum where we can talk about our mortality in this game and what we go through to play and what we put on the line post-career as well (would be healthy).”

Rodgers said he and other players should utilize what he called “a phenomenal resource” in Dr. Chris Carr, who serves as the Packers’ director of performance psychology and team behavioral health clinician.

“I think there needs to be a conversation around it. I don't think you just gloss it over like, 'Oh, on to the Sunday Night Football play-in game for the playoffs,'” Rodgers said. “It's like, ‘Let's just take a little timeout here. Let's remember what's really important. Let's hug your loved ones, text the people you care about, tell 'em you love 'em because this is a good moment to pause and contemplate and reflect and show some empathy and respect for, not just Hamlin, but for every player that laces 'em up every single week.’

“Obviously in our league, we're creatures of habit. There's this business-as-usual, get-on-the-schedule-and-keep-things-going (mentality). But this is too big of an event for us to just gloss it over and just (say), 'Let's get back to work.’ And we're not even affected by it. We weren't playing the game and that wasn't our teammate, but that's still one of our brothers who's down and fighting for his life. I think it's important to show the proper respect for him and for the Bills and everybody involved.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers praised Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, whom he credited with making the first move to prevent the game from restarting and instead being postponed when he walked across the field to confer with Bills head coach Sean McDermott and the officiating crew.

“When I turned it on, they had just come back from (commercial) break and (play-by-play announcer Joe Buck) said, ‘All right, they’re going to give them five minutes (to warm up).’ I was thinking, ‘What?’” Rodgers said. “I think one person who deserves a lot of credit in the situation is Coach Taylor. I saw him walk across the field and just the empathy that I saw in his face and the way he handled that thing (was impressive).”

Taylor is the son-in-law of ex-Packers head coach Mike Sherman, who was the coach when the team drafted Rodgers in 2005.

“It wasn’t even a question (to Taylor). ‘No, we’re not going to play this game. What are you talking about?’” Rodgers continued. “Had it not been for Zac and Coach McDermott coming together, would they have not gone to the locker room and tried to play? Because playing at that point was not even close to important as this young man's life.”

Rodgers recalled being on the field when several Packers teammates suffered career-ending neck injuries, like wide receiver Terence Murphy, his 2005 draft classmate, at Carolina on Oct. 3, 2005; safety Nick Collins, a three-time Pro Bowl player, at Carolina on Sept. 18, 2011; and tight end Jermichael Finley, who went down during an Oct. 20, 2013 game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field.

“It shakes you to the core. That’s injuries where they’re awake and alert and many of them gave the thumbs up — and it still shakes you,” Rodgers said. “It’s like 10, sometimes 15-minute delays on the field and then it’s, ‘All right, just go back out there and play — even though your buddy might not ever play again and we’re hoping he can walk.’

“But in this situation, this is unprecedented. definitely during my time. I’ve never seen something where a player had to be given CPR on the field and supposedly didn’t have a pulse for a little bit. I thought, ‘There's no way. They're going to go back in the locker room and then like come out and play? What? That can’t happen.’”

Packers add practice-squad kicker

Until practice-squad kicker Ramiz Ahmed suffered a groin injury during pregame warmups last Sunday, the Packers intended for Ahmed to handle kickoff duties in veteran Mason Crosby’s stead against the Minnesota Vikings, concerned about game-breaking kick returner Kene Nwangwu.

They’re apparently considering that option again with Matt Ammendola, whom they signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. The Packers could use him as a kickoff specialist Sunday night against the Lions if they use a game-day elevation on him.

Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the New York Jets as a rookie last season, and while he made only 13 of 19 of his field-goal attempts, he hit 27 of his 43 kickoffs for touchbacks. In four games this season — two for the Kansas City Chiefs, two for the Arizona Cardinals — Ammendola kicked off 16 times and had 12 touchbacks.

The Packers also added tight end Austin Allen to the practice squad.