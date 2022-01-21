Aaron Rodgers on uneven postseason track record: ‘I understand that's part of my legacy I'll be judged on when I'm done playing’

GREEN BAY — Brett Favre considered the question carefully.
The Green Bay Packers iconic quarterback was well into retirement at the time, having been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame a year earlier. He’d played 20 NFL seasons — one spent riding the bench with the Atlanta Falcons, 16 spent becoming a legend in Titletown, one with the New York Jets as a detour on his intended post-Packers destination and two with the rival Minnesota Vikings — and when it came to counting Super Bowl rings, Favre had to stop at one.
He’d had other chances — a loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII (in which the Packers lost as 12½-point favorites), a home loss to the New York Giants in the 2007 NFC Championship Game (in which his final pass as a Packers players was an interception), and the Vikings’ infamous this-is-not-Detroit-man loss to the New Orleans Saints in the 2009 NFC title game (in which he again threw a back-breaking late interception) — but after leading the 1996 Packers to their first title in 29 years in Super Bowl XXXI, the rest of his postseasons had ended in disappointment.
And so, Favre was asked, if having won only one Super Bowl while other all-time greats had multiple rings ate at him. And as he contemplated his answer, he thought about another Pro Football Hall of Fame QB, longtime Miami Dolphins star Dan Marino. Marino had led the 1984 Dolphins to Super Bowl XIX, where they lost to the San Francisco 49ers. Despite earning nine Pro Bowl selections, making six All-Pro teams, winning the 1984 NFL MVP and holding more than 40 single-season and career NFL passing records at the time of his retirement, he never made it back to another Super Bowl.
Then Favre’s thoughts turned to his successor, Aaron Rodgers, who’d led the 2010 Packers to the Super Bowl XLV title in his third year as the starter after a three-year apprenticeship behind Favre. And to that point, Rodgers hadn’t made it back to the big game.
And he still hasn’t.
“I don’t think about it as much now,” Favre finally replied to the only-one-championship question. “When I was playing, you had something you could do about it. ‘There’s always next year.’ But once you’re done, it’s done.
“I always think about what Marino did. Goes to the Super Bowl (in his second season), and I think every one of us, even knowing the outcome, are still shocked that they never went back. You think, ‘That can’t be true.’ But yet, it is true. And someone as good as Dan Marino, you would think would’ve won a Super Bowl. But yet, he didn’t. That in itself tells you how hard it is to do it.
“So many factors go into winning and losing other than the individual performance itself. Obviously, Aaron has carried the team for a long time. That in itself is not enough — at least it hasn’t been, and it’s been pretty good. As good as he is, I would’ve thought they would’ve won more than one by now. But I don’t know if he can do anything else other than what he’s done up to this point.”
As they embark on their latest postseason journey with an NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field, Rodgers and the Packers do so having reached four NFC Championship Games since that most recent title. And zero Super Bowls.
They fell apart down the stretch in the 2014 NFC title game in Seattle. They got blown out in the 2016 NFC title game in Atlanta. They got run out of Levi’s Stadium by the 49ers in the 2019 NFC title game. And they couldn’t seal the deal against Tampa Bay last year, when they finally got to play at home with a Super Bowl berth on the line.
Whatever happens from here on out — whether the Packers win two more games to reach Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles or not, whether Rodgers returns to the Packers for an 18th season or not, whether Rodgers plays elsewhere and brings that franchise a title or not — Rodgers understands what his current legacy looks like.
“I think success is often based, for quarterbacks, on championships won, a lot of times,” Rodgers waxed philosophically at midweek. “I think success, individually, is much more than that. And on the flip side of that, failure, in my opinion, shouldn't be based solely on your losses and your mistakes, your low points. It's so much more than that. It's mindset. It's an approach. It's the total package.
“But I understand that in our business, so much of it is focused on the wins and losses, especially in the playoffs — Super Bowl rings and all that stuff. I understand that's part of my legacy I'll be judged on when I'm done playing.
“Every year is important when it comes to furthering your legacy, but I take a lot of pride in the success that we've had and that I've had. And I hope we can add to it — both from a how-we're-judged standpoint and how-we-judge-ourselves standpoint.”
Eleven NFL seasons have elapsed between Rodgers’ Super Bowl MVP performance while beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Feb. 6, 2011, and today. If he can get the Packers back to the big game, it’ll mark the longest time between Super Bowl appearances of any starting quarterback in NFL history. If he can’t, it’ll only complicate how Rodgers’ playoff pedigree is viewed.
Barely above .500 in postseason
All-time, the Packers are 11-9 in Rodgers’ postseason starts (a .550 winning percentage). Curve-wrecker Tom Brady’s teams have the best postseason winning percentage of all time (35-11, .761) with Brady leading his teams to seven Super Bowl titles. From there, it’s Pittsburgh’s Terry Bradshaw (14-5, .737, four titles), Dallas’ Troy Aikman (11-4, .733, three titles), San Francisco’s Joe Montana (16-7, .696, four titles) and Denver’s John Elway (14-7, .667, two titles).
Teams quarterbacked by Favre (13-11, .542) and Peyton Manning (14-13, .519) have lower winning percentages in the playoffs than Rodgers’ teams, though if the Packers beat the 49ers only to lose the NFC Championship Game the following week to Tampa Bay or the Los Angeles Rams, Rodgers’ teams would have the same playoff record (12-10, .545) as the Packers had with Favre under center.
There’s also the matter of Rodgers’ stats from the Packers’ four straight NFC Championship Game defeats. He’s completed 110 of 166 passes (66.3%) for 1,137 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions for a passer rating of 88.9. His 3.61% interception rate is nearly triple his career regular-season interception rate (1.3%) and more than four times higher than his interception rate this season (0.7%). His passer rating is nearly 16 points lower than his career rating (104.5) and 23 points lower than his NFL-best rating this season (111.9).
Worth noting: Of those nine NFC Championship Game touchdown passes he’s thrown, more than half (five) have come with the Packers trailing by at least 21 points.
“Listen, I think Aaron is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play. And when you start doing the old how-do-you-compare-the-greatest-of-all-time (exercise, everyone has a different marker,” former NFL player and longtime NFL analyst Mike Golic Sr. said this week. “Who do you want to play in the last 2 minutes? Who do you want to play for one game? That kind of thing. And I think Aaron’s right at the top or near the top for every one.
“People say wins and losses, that’s not fair to a quarterback because there’s defense and special teams as well, that they get too much praise and they get too much criticism. But we all know the guy who touches the ball the most, which is the quarterback, could and should have the most effect on the game. So, I get why the lack of success, a lot gets thrown on him. But like anything else, it’s not all-or-nothing. Some’s on him, some’s on the rest of the offense, some’s on the defense, some’s on the coaches.
“It’s a shame, but look at Dan Marino. He got to one Super Bowl, lost it, never got back. We put a lot on ‘the ring.’ … Fairly or unfairly, quarterbacks get rated for that. but it has not changed my thought process in the echelon of great quarterbacks of all time.”
If Rodgers was feeling any increased pressure this week, be it from taking an approach to this season akin to the 1998 Chicago Bulls’ “The Last Dance” vibe or from his most recent playoff disappointments, those who know him best say he didn’t seem any different.
“He’s been awesome. I would say, it feels just like every other week in terms of our process, how we’ve been going about practice and our installs,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. “Everything seems and feels like it has for the previous 17 weeks. He’s been great. You can see there’s definitely some urgency there, but that’s always the case with him.”
Even as he pontificated on what constitutes a great quarterbacking legacy, someone as ultra-competitive as Rodgers can’t possibly enter these playoffs not desperately wanting to experience another championship. Even though he and “Favrey,” as Rodgers likes to call his predecessor, are friends now, another title paired with a fourth NFL MVP award would put him one up on Favre in both categories.
And even if, at age 38, Rodgers still has another five years of football — or more — left in him, there’s no way someone like him, knowing how hard it is to get this close to a title, will not be hyper-focused on getting another before another offseason of uncertainty is upon him.
“I think football mortality is something that we all think about. We all think about how many opportunities we're going to be afforded moving forward. And each one is special,” Rodgers said. “Each season is different and unique in its own way, as has this one been.
“This is a special opportunity. We're not going to make it bigger than it is. We've gotten this far being level-headed and even-keeled, not riding a roller coaster of emotions. And we're going to keep on doing the same thing. If it was good enough to get us this far, it's good enough to get us past this point.”