Aaron Rodgers on uneven postseason track record: ‘I understand that's part of my legacy I'll be judged on when I'm done playing’

“People say wins and losses, that’s not fair to a quarterback because there’s defense and special teams as well, that they get too much praise and they get too much criticism. But we all know the guy who touches the ball the most, which is the quarterback, could and should have the most effect on the game. So, I get why the lack of success, a lot gets thrown on him. But like anything else, it’s not all-or-nothing. Some’s on him, some’s on the rest of the offense, some’s on the defense, some’s on the coaches.

“It’s a shame, but look at Dan Marino. He got to one Super Bowl, lost it, never got back. We put a lot on ‘the ring.’ … Fairly or unfairly, quarterbacks get rated for that. but it has not changed my thought process in the echelon of great quarterbacks of all time.”

If Rodgers was feeling any increased pressure this week, be it from taking an approach to this season akin to the 1998 Chicago Bulls’ “The Last Dance” vibe or from his most recent playoff disappointments, those who know him best say he didn’t seem any different.