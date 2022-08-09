Aaron Rodgers on possible preseason action: Playing one series would be a ‘waste’

GREEN BAY — There is no ambiguity in Aaron Rodgers’ position on preseason games: The four-time NFL MVP doesn’t want to play in them, he doesn’t think he needs to play in them and he doesn’t think snaps in them are as valuable as snaps in practice are — for anyone on the roster, not just him.

Nevertheless, with his coach contemplating playing him in the Aug. 25 preseason finale at Kansas City in hopes of avoiding a replay of last year’s season-opening offensive debacle, the Green Bay Packers star quarterback had an important addendum to his preseason policy Tuesday:

If you’re going to make me play, let’s at least make it worth our while.

One day after coach Matt LaFleur announced backup Jordan Love would start Friday’s preseason opener at San Francisco and that Rodgers will not play in the Aug. 19 exhibition game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field, Rodgers was asked if he saw any benefit to playing against the Chiefs.

“I don’t see any benefit to it. I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series,” Rodgers said during his weekly Q&A session with reporters after practice Tuesday. “If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.

“I’m not saying this to send a message to Matt; I’ve already told Matt the same thing. We’ll see what happens when we get there.”

Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game since 2018, and his playing time in preseason dropped precipitously after No. 1 wide receiver Jordy Nelson suffered a season-ending knee injury at Pittsburgh on Aug. 23, 2015, under then-coach Mike McCarthy.

After Nelson’s injury, McCarthy was adamant the reward of preseason play didn’t outweigh the risk.

As a result, Rodgers, who had played eight series (69 snaps) in the 2014 preseason and five offensive series (45 snaps) in 2015, only played two series (26 snaps) in 2016 and three series (26 snaps) in 2017. In 2018, Rodgers played only one offensive series (seven snaps).

After LaFleur replaced McCarthy, Rodgers was slated to play in the team’s 2019 preseason matchup with the then-Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada — but LaFleur scrapped that idea when there were issues with the field.

So, Rodgers has yet to take a preseason snap with LaFleur in charge, with the 2020 preseason schedule having been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic and Rodgers not suiting up for last year’s three preseason games.

But LaFleur is clearly contemplating whether some preseason action would lead to a better offensive performance in the team’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota.

Last year, the Packers were demolished 38-3 by the Saints in Jacksonville — the game was moved because of Hurricane Ida — and neither the overall offensive numbers (229 net yards, 1 of 10 on third-down conversions, three turnovers) nor Rodgers’ stat line (15 of 28, 133 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, 36.8 passer rating) were pretty.

"I think you've got to learn from every situation you've been in," LaFleur said. "At least it stimulates conversation."

Rodgers said that if LaFleur does want him to play at Kansas City, he’s hoping the Chiefs will play their front-line starters to make the experience more valuable. The Packers do have two joint practices slated with the Saints next week leading into their preseason game, which would allow Rodgers to face another team’s defense while not being exposed to getting hit.

“When you have a stinker like we did last year in Week 1, there’s always going to be the second-guessing of what happened in training camp: Should we have played more? Should we have played the first game? The second game? Whatever it might be.

“I don’t want to overreact to that. Matt doesn’t either. But if we feel like we need to go out there and play a quarter or more, that will be Matt’s call. I’m sure he’ll lean on me and Big Dog and Allen and some of the older guys to see what they’re thinking. But if we play, we should play and not just play the three plays — three runs and punt it. That doesn’t do anything for any of us.”

When it was pointed out Rodgers ended up having a pretty good season — he won his fourth overall MVP and second in a row — and the offense got going eventually, Rodgers nodded.

“That’s the question. There’s injuries in football all the time, so I think it’s kind of a no-win situation to the outside of the building,” he said. “If somebody gets hurt, (it’s), ‘I can’t believe they played our guys.’ But if we go out and have a stinker, (it’s), ‘I can’t believe they didn’t play them.’

“You’ve just got to do what’s best for the squad, and Matt’s going to do that. He’s going to lean on the leaders of the football team and if he feels like we need to go out and play, we’ll go out and play. But I don’t want to just go out and play three plays. That, to me, is a waste of time.”

Extra points

Rodgers said LaFleur gave him Tuesday’s practice off for “veteran rest” but that it wasn’t all that restful given the amount of conditioning work he did inside the Don Hutson Center. “I told Matt, ‘I’m never going to ask for a vet day, but I think I am the oldest player on the team, and if he was thinking about it, this week being probably the most difficult week … that I wouldn’t mind it,” Rodgers said. “That being said, the work that goes on in the Hutson Center when they’re outside is probably more strenuous than the practice, so not exactly a vet day when it comes to the cardio.” … With Rodgers out, Love handled the first-team reps and got off to a rough start when his pass to Sammy Watkins was behind the receiver and intercepted by Eric Stokes. … Cornerback Donte Vaughn (hamstring) and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey (ankle) were new to the injury list. … Kicker Mason Crosby (knee), who remains on the physically unable to perform list, was kicking a soccer ball as part of his rehab. … Running back Tyler Goodson had the best run of the day in 11-on-11.