Aaron Rodgers no-shows for OTA practices, could address future tonight on ESPN’s SportsCenter

GREEN BAY — As expected, Aaron Rodgers was not among the players taking part in the Green Bay Packers first organized team activity practice on Monday, an NFL source confirmed.

When — or if — the three-time NFL MVP quarterback will join his teammates again remains unclear, though perhaps Rodgers will shed some light on that when he appears on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Monday night as part of longtime anchor Kenny Mayne’s final broadcast.

The 37-year-old Rodgers’ unhappiness with the organization and general manager Brian Gutekunst became public with an ESPN report on April 29, the first day of the NFL Draft. Rodgers has not spoken publicly about the situation since his displeasure with the team and desire to play elsewhere became publicly known.

Rodgers and his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, were vacationing in Hawaii last week, and the reigning MVP has also traveled to Mexico, Walt Disney World in Florida and the Kentucky Derby with his future wife so far this offseason.

Rodgers has never missed the technically voluntary workouts during his first 16 NFL seasons, and he benefited from his predecessor, Brett Favre, being excused from the workouts in 2005 and 2006 and taking part on a limited basis in 2007 — which allowed Rodgers to get extra offseason work.