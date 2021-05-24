Aaron Rodgers no-shows for OTA practices, could address future tonight on ESPN’s SportsCenter

GREEN BAY — As expected, Aaron Rodgers was not among the players taking part in the Green Bay Packers first organized team activity practice on Monday, an NFL source confirmed.
When — or if — the three-time NFL MVP quarterback will join his teammates again remains unclear, though perhaps Rodgers will shed some light on that when he appears on ESPN’s SportsCenter on Monday night as part of longtime anchor Kenny Mayne’s final broadcast.
The 37-year-old Rodgers’ unhappiness with the organization and general manager Brian Gutekunst became public with an ESPN report on April 29, the first day of the NFL Draft. Rodgers has not spoken publicly about the situation since his displeasure with the team and desire to play elsewhere became publicly known.
Rodgers and his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, were vacationing in Hawaii last week, and the reigning MVP has also traveled to Mexico, Walt Disney World in Florida and the Kentucky Derby with his future wife so far this offseason.
Rodgers has never missed the technically voluntary workouts during his first 16 NFL seasons, and he benefited from his predecessor, Brett Favre, being excused from the workouts in 2005 and 2006 and taking part on a limited basis in 2007 — which allowed Rodgers to get extra offseason work.
Rodgers’ heir apparent, Jordan Love, is taking part in OTA practices and certainly needs the additional work after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out all of last year’s on-field offseason work and all preseason games. Love didn’t dress for any of the Packers’ 18 games last season and got limited work during regular-season practices because he was the No. 3 quarterback behind Rodgers and top backup Tim Boyle, who left to join the Detroit Lions as a free agent earlier in the offseason.
These OTA practices are part of Phase III of the NFL’s offseason program, and Rodgers skipped the Phase I sessions that were held virtually and the Phase II in-person sessions that began last week. Select reporters will be allowed to attend Tuesday’s practice at Clarke Hinkle Field, although the practice is closed to the public.
Rodgers isn’t the only veteran player to not take part in OTAs, though. For example, tight end Robert Tonyan, who has yet to sign his restricted free-agent tender, has been working out with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle again this offseason in Nashville, where Kittle, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce and retired tight end Greg Olsen are hosting a “Tight End University” this summer with many of the league’s top tight ends, including Tonyan.
Throughout the league, many teams have altered their OTA practices in an effort to placate players who, along with the NFL Players Association, believe last year’s virtual-only offseason proved that such extensive in-person practice time isn’t necessary for most veteran players. A number of veterans league-wide have opted not to take part in these sessions, which in the past have been voluntary in name only.
Rodgers is only required to attend the Packers’ three-day mandatory minicamp, which begins June 8. If he opts to skip those practices, he will be subject to fines. According to league rules as agreed to by the NFLPA in the last collective bargaining agreement, the team could fine Rodgers (or any player) a total of $93,085 for missing all three days — $15,515 for the first missed day, $31,030 for the second missed day and $46,540 for the third missed day.
Rodgers would also be subject to heavy fines if he didn’t show up for the start of training camp in late July. Those absences would come with a mandatory fine of $50,000 for each day missed.
The Packers have three other quarterbacks on their roster in addition to Rodgers: Love, recently signed veteran Blake Bortles, and Kurt Benkert, who beat out Chad Kelly for the fourth QB spot with a strong performance during a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp earlier this month.
Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have said multiple times that they want Rodgers back and that the team has no intention of trading him. Team president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a recent column on the team’s website that the team is committed to Rodgers for “2021 and beyond,” and LaFleur has gone out of his way to repeatedly publicly emphasize how much the Packers want their star back in the fold — and how Rodgers holds the key to the team’s Super Bowl championship aspirations.
“We still obviously feel the same way,” LaFleur said during rookie minicamp. “We want him back in the worst way. I know he knows that, and we'll continue to work at it each and every day.”