Aaron Rodgers might miss Lucas Patrick as much as he misses Davante Adams

GREEN BAY — For as much as Aaron Rodgers misses Davante Adams — and make no mistake, the Green Bay Packers quarterback dearly misses his former No. 1 wideout, now plying his pass-catching trade on the Las Vegas strip — there’s someone else that you can bet Rodgers wishes was still on his team.

Veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick, whom Rodgers and the Packers will see on Sunday night when the Chicago Bears visit Lambeau Field.

Not only was Patrick one of the Packers’ most versatile linemen during his six seasons in Green Bay, starting 34 career games across all three interior line spots, but he remains one of the franchise’s best against-the-odds stories of perseverance, having gone from undrafted tryout player at the 2016 post-draft rookie minicamp to indispensable player and beloved teammate.

“He’s got to be right near the top, for sure,” Rodgers replied at midweek when asked where Patrick ranks among inspiring teammates from his 18-year career. “Just the way that he battled — getting cut; being on the (roster) border many, many times; being in trade conversations; being down on himself and up and down confidence-wise; and then, starting for us at multiple positions and playing a big role for us at times last year.

“Excellent teammate, great guy in the locker room, guy you love having on your team, total tough guy. And just an all-around good human being.”

Patrick was always appreciative of Rodgers’ support, having backed him 2019 when ex-teammates questioned his leadership style and shared how much Rodgers did for him when he was down in the dumps during training camp a year ago.

And when he wasn’t playing, Patrick was the Packers’ self-designated sideline cheerleader and one of the players who spoke up about needs for social-justice change in 2020.

Despite watching Patrick start 28 games over the past two seasons when injuries forced the Packers to juggle their line — 12 at right guard, five at left guard and 11 at center — the Packers didn’t try to re-sign him when free agency hit, and Patrick wound up taking a two-year, $8 million deal with the Bears.

Signed to be the Bears’ starting center, Patrick suffered a right thumb injury in late July and missed most of training camp, but he return to practice last week and played 27 of the Bears’ 58 water-logged offensive snaps at guard in last Sunday’s win over San Francisco.

How much he’ll play against his former team is unclear, but new Bears coach Matt Eberflus kicked off the week by naming Patrick as a game-day captain for Sunday night.

“I mean, it’s pretty huge. Anytime you can be a captain and be up there representing your team and this great organization, it means a lot,” Patrick said earlier this week. “It’s pretty impactful to me. I know it’s going to be a storyline — me going back there and all that. But it’s pretty cool for me to be an honorary captain for this game and be out there on Lambeau with my guys.”

Multiple times during training camp, Rodgers mentioned the Packers’ youth on the offensive line beyond tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, who are still working their way back from knee injuries and didn’t play in last Sunday’s loss at Minnesota.

The coaches are hoping Jake Hanson, who started at right guard against the Vikings, can be their new version of Patrick, but Hanson’s comparative inexperience — before playing all 61 snaps against Minnesota, Hanson had played just six career regular-season offensive snaps in his first two NFL seasons — is obvious. When Rodgers spoke of young players making mistakes, Hanson was among the still-learning players he was referring to.

Now, Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields is benefiting from Patrick’s veteran presence.

“He knows a lot,” Fields said. “Just (from) him being with Aaron for a long time, he kind of teaches me the ins and the outs of the offense, just the most efficient way to run the offense.”

Patrick downplayed how motivated he might be to beat the Packers — “I'm not going to sit here and bash the organization, because I wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for the opportunity afforded to me,” he said — and joked about having a home-field advantage at Lambeau.

“I definitely know where the play clock is. I definitely know where the scoreboard is,” Patrick said. “I understand the stadium runs north to south, just off Oneida Street across from the Resch Center. So I can kind of circumnavigate to find the place if the bus gets lost.”

When he does get to the stadium, Patrick will find he still has plenty of friends. Nose tackle Kenny Clark said it’ll be “crazy” to face Patrick after being teammates for six years — Clark called him “a great guy, a really good player — and Packers coach Matt LaFleur still has a soft spot for him, too.

“Lucas is a tone setter. We had a lot of vets in that (offensive line) room, but he is a gritty, tough, competitive dude. One of the best guys in our locker room,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, it hurts when you lose a guy like that and he goes to the competitor, but I’m happy for Lucas. He’s a guy that’s easy to root for.

“It’s a great story, great success story and it just shows the value of just the work habits, the perseverance, the grit. He’s a guy that he’ll always be held in high regard in my mind.”