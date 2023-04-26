The four-time NFL MVP and surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer talked about why he was joining a franchise whose ignominious 12-year playoff drought is the longest active playoff-less streak in North American pro sports: “I’m here because I believe in this team. … I’m an old guy, so I want to be part of a team that can win it all.”

He embraced the challenge and expectations of leading an organization whose lone NFL championship was the Super Bowl III title that Broadway Joe Namath won with the Jets 1969 team: “That Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely.”

He said he’ll be sticking around the Jets’ Florham Park, New Jersey, facility for their offseason program — something he chose not to do a year ago in Green Bay with a bevy of young receivers to get to know: “There’s a lot of reasons to be here — most importantly, just to get to know the guys and put together some fun events to start that team building, which I think is very important this time of year.”

He said he opted to wear his college No. 8 and turned down Namath’s offer to unretire No. 12 out of respect for the Hall of Famer: “No. 12 is Broadway Joe.”

And while he said he was not coming to New York to be the Jets’ “savior,” he also told a small group of reporters — without fully committing to the idea — that he’s planning on playing beyond 2023: “They definitely gave up some picks for me to be here, so this isn’t like one-and-done in my mind.”

But for the Packers and general manager Brian Gutekunst, the one thing that Rodgers said — moments after the team had sent out a flowery press release and social media blitz thanking him for his 18 years of service to the organization — that perked everyone’s ears was the quarterback’s explanation for why he and his now-former team didn’t communicate between the days immediately after their Jan. 8 season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions and the trade being made.

After Rodgers had complained on “The Pat McAfee Show” in mid-March about the team’s lack of “direct communication” with him about its intention to move on from him, Gutekunst had responded at the NFL Meetings in Arizona shortly thereafter by repeatedly emphasizing how frequently he and the organization had reached out to Rodgers to no avail.

On Wednesday, Rodgers blamed the “limited cell service” at his oceanfront home in Malibu, California, and Gutekunst’s failure to FaceTime him on his iPhone instead of trying to call him.

“If you want to get ahold of me, I have to see your face. You’ve got to FaceTime me,” Rodgers said. “(My) only response to the communication thing is there’s records in your phone about who called you, when. And there wasn’t any specific FaceTimes from any of those specific numbers that I was looking at.

“Obviously, that’s somehow the direction that they wanted to go as far as the story (about how) they couldn’t get ahold of me. … If there was a change that wanted to be made, why wasn’t that told to me earlier in the offseason?”

Asked about Rodgers’ comments later Wednesday afternoon, Gutekunst did his best to avoid the subject altogether.

“We’re not going to get into those details,” Gutekunst said. “We tried to communicate on a number of levels. Once we couldn’t, we communicated with his agents quite a bit. So, I’m not going to get into that. I think it’s not good for us, not good for them, and we’re going to just kind of move forward.”

Instead, Gutekunst called it “a good day for the Packers, good day for the Jets,” and made it clear that the team is excited to move on to new starting quarterback Jordan Love, swallow all $40.3 million in dead cap money from Rodgers’ contract this year and clear the decks of all fiscal obligations to Rodgers to have a clean slate in 2024.

So, while Gutekunst, coach Matt LaFleur and team president/CEO Mark Murphy issued statements praising Rodgers and looking forward to his post-career return to Lambeau Field to have his jersey retired and his name added to the stadium façade when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the mood at 1265 Lombardi Avenue on Wednesday seemed to be much more one of relief and looking ahead.

“We’re excited for Jordan and his growth. He’s very obviously energized and ready to go,” Gutekunst said. “I think there’s just a lot of juice in the locker room, and we’re all excited for the season. It’s a long ways away, a lot of work to be done. But we’re moving forward.”