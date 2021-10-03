Aaron Rodgers leads Packers to 27-17 victory while Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger shows his age

“Mike (McCarthy) used to always say this, and I've said it many times, but once the legs go, the rest goes,” Rodgers said. “I started squatting after the '18, season and that's been the biggest change for me.

“Obviously you guys have watched me play a long time. I'm not running around like I used to. I think I've grown in that respect, being able to make more plays from the pocket, but every now and then I can get out and make something happen. I've always been a throw first outside the pocket, but in my younger days, I'd break off some near-explosive runs from time to time.

“Now, I'm limited, to the 5(-yard line) and under usually. But that's what I want to be. I want to be able to play the way I've played. Obviously, that's changed. I'm not playing the way I played in '11 from a physical standpoint, but I'm smarter and I want to keep being able to run bootlegs and extend plays when I can.”

One thing, though, has changed significantly, according to Cobb: Whereas Rodgers was rarely delivering postgame speeches — preferring instead to not just lead by example but do more of his communicating on a 1-on-1 basis — he has now become more of an elder statesman, including delivering the locker room address after Sunday’s win.

“Hearing him give speeches after the game, that’s something that’s new. And I think we all feed off of that, hearing his voice carry so much weight,” Cobb said. “His words, whenever he speaks, we all listen and we understand what this journey is. We’re going to enjoy the moment and we’re also going to look forward to what’s in the future. We want to make sure that we stay locked in each game and continue to grow as a team, together.”