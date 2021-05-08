Aaron Rodgers’ issues with Packers trace back in part to communication breakdowns

“It’s not a bad question, but it’s not one I can answer,” Rodgers replied when asked following a Nov. 1 loss to Minnesota if the team needed to add offensive help at the deadline. “We’ve had many conversations about this type of thing over the years. I truly understand my role. I’m not going to stump for anybody. Last time I stumped for a player, he ended up going to Buffalo.”

As for Favre, he may have been engaging in some revisionist history. In May 2007, he openly expressed his irritation with the team’s failure to acquire future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss and was concerned that the team was going to be in a rebuilding phase for the foreseeable future. That 2007 team wound up going 13-3 and in the NFC Championship Game against the New York Giants was a Favre overtime interception away from a Super Bowl berth.

“There are times when I wonder if I'm the odd man out here and they just don't know how to tell me,” Favre said in May 2007. “Right now, it's hard to be optimistic. I'm not getting any younger and I think everyone knows that. I don't have five years to rebuild. No one in Green Bay is saying ‘rebuild,’ but it's hard to look at where we are going and (not) say, 'How can they not be rebuilding?'