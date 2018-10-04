You might not appreciate all the different arm angles Matthew Stafford throws from, but Aaron Rodgers does.
Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' two-time MVP quarterback, had high praise for Stafford in a conference call with Detroit reporters Wednesday, saying his Lions counterpart is "one of the guys I really respect" in this league.
"I've long enjoyed matching up with Matty," Rogers said. "He's a fantastic quarterback and has done it for a long time and I've enjoyed competing against him. He's one of the guys I really respect and enjoy watching whenever we have a common opponent, which we usually do being division foes. Always enjoy watching his film."
Rodgers and Stafford will go head-to-head for the 12th time in their careers this Sunday when the Lions host the Packers at Ford Field.
The rivalry started in 2009, when Stafford was a rookie No. 1 overall pick and Rodgers was in his second year starting, and the two have come of age together as quarterbacks.
Rodgers, who's approaching 40,000 yards passing for his career - he needs 368 yards Sunday to reach that milestone - is widely considered one of the two best quarterbacks in football, and he and Stafford rank among the game's five highest-paid players.
Rodgers, who's won nine of his 11 starts against Stafford, has thrown for 2,837 yards with a 23-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in their meetings. Stafford is averaging more passing yards in those games, 267.1 to Rodgers' 257.9, but he's thrown 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
Rodgers said the two have not hung out together off the field, but he marveled at some of the things Stafford can do with the football.
"We've played against each other for a long time," Rodgers said. "We haven't spent any time together in the offseason, but I've always enjoyed getting a chance to talk to him a couple times a year. Like I said, I have a ton of respect for him. He's a hell of a tough guy. He's played through some injuries and just watching him, I love the different arm angles that he can throw from. He's a fun guy to watch, competitor. Like I say, he's tough, mentally sharp, can make all the throws and just enjoyed watching him over the years, enjoyed competing against him."
Right guard T.J. Lang missed practice Wednesday and is unlikely to play against his old team this week as he remains in concussion protocol.
Rodgers said he and Lang have kept in touch "very frequently" since Lang left Green Bay, and that he wishes a speedy recovery for his good friend.
"I hate to see a former teammate and buddy go down like that," Rodgers said. "He's an absolute warrior and has been his entire career. The stuff that he's played with that's been both documented and maybe lightly documented is phenomenal. A guy you can always count on, so you hate to see that, especially with a head injury cause that's a little more scary, obviously, than a knee or an extremity injury."
The Lions re-signed Andrew Donnal for their offensive line Wednesday, though Kenny Wiggins likely will start at right guard against the Packers.
"He did a nice job coming in early (last week against the Dallas Cowboys), held his own in there, battled, competed," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. "Wasn't perfect, but really fought and competed against a really good front. . There was very little doubt once Kenny Wiggins was in that we were going to be just fine at that position and that's a good thing. He's going about his business the right way. He is ready to go when called upon and that's a good trait."