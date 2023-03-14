GREEN BAY — Although Aaron Rodgers didn’t tell the world on that he’ll be joining the New York Jets — the apparently soon-to-be ex-Green Bay Packers quarterback appears to be holding off on such an announcement until he does “The Pat McAfee Show” on Wednesday — his presumed next team was already working to surround its incoming star with a crew of his favorite guys.

According to Jordan Schultz of thescore.com, the Jets agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year, $44 million contract with one of Rodgers’ favorite teammates in wide receiver Allen Lazard, and several of Rodgers’ other BFFs may not be far behind.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Jets also were interested in veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis and wide receiver Randall Cobb, both of whom are close friends with Rodgers and players Rodgers has said in the past he wanted to continue playing with — be it in Green Bay or elsewhere.

Re-acquiring Cobb from the Houston Texans in August 2021 was one of Rodgers’ requirements to return to the team after his offseason of discontent.

Cobb, a second-round pick by the Packers in 2011, played eight seasons in Green Bay during his first go-round with the team, then spent a year with the Dallas Cowboys and another with the Texans before he caught 62 passes for 792 yards six touchdowns during a two-year return to duty with the Packers. He’s set to turn 33 in August.

Lewis just finished his 17th NFL season — tied for the most in NFL history by a tight end — and his fifth in Green Bay. Set to turn 39 in May, Lewis’ pass-catching contributions were limited (57 receptions for 582 yards and six TDs in five years with the Packers) but remained a dominant blocker in the run game and in pass protection.

In addition to Lazard, Lewis and Cobb, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Rodgers submitted had a fourth name on the wish list of free-agent targets he gave the Jets: That of wide receiver Odell Beckham, whom Rodgers wanted the Packers to pursue in 2021. Beckham instead went to the Los Angeles Rams and won a Super Bowl, though he suffered a torn ACL during the game and did not play in 2022.

All these machinations were occurring even as Rodgers remained publicly silent about his plans. Rodgers hasn’t even said publicly he is definitely playing in 2023.

That figures to change during his conversation with McAfee, who has had Rodgers as a weekly in-season guest on his YouTube-based show for the past three years.

There were five players Rodgers mentioned by name: Lazard, Lewis, Cobb, left tackle David Bakhtiari and tight end Robert Tonyan. Tonyan is an unrestricted free agent; Bakhtiari had $15 million of his contract converted to a guaranteed pre-paid signing bonus last week, making it a virtual certainty he’ll be with the Packers in 2023.

“This game is about relationships. It’s about the players you play with and count on even if they don’t maybe show up huge in the stat book,” Rodgers said that day. “A guy like Marcedes Lewis, he’s an important cog in the wheel of the locker room and the momentum of the team. That’s a guy I want to finish my career with. If I’m playing, I want that guy next to me.

“I want the Randall Cobbs of the world — if he wants to keep playing — in my locker room. Guys you can win with. Allen Lazard, Bobby Tonyan, David Bakhtiari. There’s a lot of interesting names that we’ll see if there’s desire (from the Packers) to re-sign certain guys that are glue guys in the locker room.”

Those comments echoed what Rodgers had said in the immediate aftermath of the team’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8 — a defeat that left the Packers at 8-9 on the season and on the outside looking in for the playoffs. A win over the Lions that night would have sent the Packers into the postseason for the fourth straight year under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Asked that night if losing veterans like Cobb, Lewis, Bakhtiari or kicker Mason Crosby would influence whether he’d want to come back to play for the Packers without them, Rodgers replied, “That’s part of it. It definitely is part of it. ‘Big Dog,’ who knows what he’s going to be thinking? Obviously, Randall, Mason Crosby, Dave — a lot of guys I played a lot of football with over the years.

“So that would definitely go into it, because that’s a big part of what we do. It’s not just the playing, it’s the guys you play with and the chemistry and the love and the friendship that we have for each other because it makes a difference.”

In his comments during a network interview between games at the WIAA state high school girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center across from Lambeau Field last week, Packers team president/CEO Mark Murphy had said that the team wanted Rodgers’ situation resolved by Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the new league year.

“It’s in everybody’s interest to resolve it sooner rather than later,” Murphy said.

The 27-year-old Lazard wasn’t expected back in Green Bay despite setting career highs in receptions (60) receiving yardage (788) to lead the Packers in both categories. His six touchdowns were two fewer than his eight-touchdown season in 2021 and one less than rookie wideout Christian Watson’s team-high seven this past season.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio last month, Lazard hinted he would play elsewhere in 2023.

“I think all players wish to be in this position at some point in their career,” Lazard said. “Having played a good season and having the option to play wherever you truly desire, I’m definitely excited to hear and see all the teams that will be interested and to see what the best option is.”

The Packers also lost defensive tackle Jarran Reed as a free-agent defection on Tuesday, who returned to the Seattle Seahawks on a reported two-year, $10 million deal.

A second-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016, he spent his first NFL five seasons there, then spent 2021 with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Packers on a one-year, $3.5 million deal last offseason. He played in all 17 games for the Packers and finished with 2.5 sacks, 52 total tackles, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.