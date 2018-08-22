GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure what the NFL and the NFL Players Association will eventually decide to do with legislating how players behave during the playing of the national anthem. The Green Bay Packers quarterback isn’t really focused on that, anyway.
What Rodgers is focused on is perhaps a pie-in-the-sky hope but one he holds onto nonetheless: That the controversy will lead to actual conversation.
After NFL owners enacted a new rule in spring that would allow players to stay in the locker room during the anthem but force them to stand if they were on the field or be subject to team discipline. The league and the NFLPA recently agreed to put the rule on hold in search of a better solution.
Last season, Rodgers was among the Packers team leaders who, in the wake of President Donald Trump calling players “sons of bitches” and saying those who knelt should be “dragged off the field,” organized having the team lock arms in solidarity during the anthem.
Speaking in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin that aired Tuesday, Rodgers went on a lengthy soliloquy on the negative, “guttural” reactions he’s seen from some fans about players who’ve chosen to kneel and his belief that some good could come out of it — eventually – if it leads to conversations and actions.
“We responded last year (by locking arms), and people didn’t really like it. Which is fine,” Rodgers said. “I did see some people (in the stands) linking arms. But, that was us as a team trying to show that we’re going to stick together in this moment.
“The thing that is interesting to me about this is, we have, right now, almost 3,000 guys in the NFL. Right? On rosters. And three guys knelt (during the first week of the preseason). That’s one-tenth of one percent of the NFL. How many of those 3,000 guys believe that there is an issue with race relations in America and that it is a conversation that we need to have? That we need to get better in this area? Most of them. So, most of these guys are standing during the flag, during the national anthem.
“You have one-tenth of one percent of the NFL who still, when they hear the anthem or when they take that time, they’re kneeling — because that’s what it means to them. America has always celebrated diversity. Right? We’re an immigrant country. We have people from all over the world who come here and live in the East or the South or the Midwest or the West Coast or the Northwest or wherever it might be, and that’s the beauty in this country.
“I think that’s what’s getting lost in all this. A conversation was started, and people say, ‘You shouldn’t do it during the anthem.’ OK, that’s your opinion, and I appreciate your opinion. And I’m standing up. Because to me that’s what that time means. But it means something different to somebody else. And that should be OK.
“Let’s start a conversation around that. Let’s celebrate our differences, and when someone is struggling and dealing with an issue, then let’s talk about it. And those people that are doing it, who are struggling with it, let’s go out and make a difference. Let’s talk about how we can fix the problem and let’s go do something.
“Those guys who are kneeling should have the opportunity to voice what they’re thinking about and what’s still bothering them during that time. Why they’re taking a knee. And, keep the conversation going. Because that’s how you grow, is to start the conversation.
“The national anthem, we never used to come out (of the locker room). We came out like three times I think in the first four or five years (of my career) and it was when there was a nationally televised game. When I hear about ‘the flag,’ I think about how thankful I am to be healthy and to be able to play this game I love. That’s what I think. Right? So that’s my view, and I’ve said this before, and that’s why I stand for the flag.
“When these guys knelt in Week 1 of the preseason, for them, when they look at the flag, they think about social injustice and equality. They’re not the only ones. There’s a ton of guys who feel the same way. But to them, they are choosing to stand. The whole movement has been about creating a conversation, I think. And movements and protests are not ever going to be comfortable for everybody.
“It’s obviously not just about the anthem. It’s about the content of the protest. Well, then let’s have a conversation about it.”