Aaron Rodgers has his guys he wants to keep but can the Packers win a title with them all?

GREEN BAY — Only a few people know exactly what was said in Aaron Rodgers’ exit-interview meetings with the Green Bay Packers’ brain trust last week.

General manager Brian Gutekunst. Head coach Matt LaFleur. Executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. Team president/CEO Mark Murphy.

And, of course, the four-time NFL MVP quarterback himself.

“We had all the conversations we wanted to have about football, for now,” Rodgers said on his usual appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube earlier this week.

Asked last Friday about his conversations with Rodgers during a Q&A session with reporters, Gutekunst described them like this: “It was really good conversations. I really respect the process that he goes through after the season. ... We talked about the season, what went right, what went wrong, what he liked, what he didn’t. But not a lot of future stuff.”

Rodgers didn’t delve into the specifics of what was addressed during those discussions with the team’s leadership, either, but it’s hard not to wonder if the 39-year-old quarterback heard at least a few things he didn’t particularly like.

And there’s a good chance that the potential of a vastly altered makeup of the 2023 roster was part of that chat.

If it was, that would explain why Rodgers took his case for bringing back some of his most experienced, most favorite teammates to McAfee’s airwaves, reinforcing what he’d said after the team’s season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Jan. 8.

That night, Rodgers made it clear that the return of a handful of veteran players — wide receiver Randall Cobb, tight end Marcedes Lewis, kicker Mason Crosby and left tackle David Bakhtiari were the four he mentioned by name — would influence his own decision-making process about playing in 2023.

As a result, it was hardly surprising when Rodgers again spoke of those four players with McAfee and ex-Packers teammate A.J. Hawk on Tuesday. Rodgers also added two more names to the list: Wide receiver Allen Lazard, and tight end Robert Tonyan — both of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents in March.

Rodgers said Lewis is “a guy I want to finish my career with.” He called Cobb, his closest friend, a person he wanted “in his locker room.” Bakhtiari, meanwhile, ride-shares with Rodgers to practice each day in their tricked-out golf cart.

“There’s a lot of interesting names that we’ll see if there’s desire to re-sign certain guys that are glue guys in the locker room,” Rodgers told McAfee. “(That) will be an interesting conversation to be had.”

The 38-year-old Lewis played out a two-year, $5.9 million deal and will be a free agent. He just finished his 17th season and has said he wants to make it to Year 18, which would give him one more NFL season than Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten for longest-tenured tight end in NFL history.

The 32-year-old Cobb, who took a pay cut heading into 2022 and played on a $2.075 million base salary, is also a free agent and said late in the year that he hadn’t made up his mind on whether to play in 2023 or not.

The 38-year-old Crosby just finished his three-year, $12.9 million contract and will be a free agent as well. He said after the loss to the Lions that he fully intends to continue kicking in 2023.

Bakhtiari, after a two-year odyssey with his thrice surgically repaired left knee, is still under contract for 2023 and 2024 but with a cap number of $29.1 million next year, the Packers must restructure his contract. If the team asks Bakhtiari to take a pay cut — something he wouldn’t address when asked about the possibility during locker-room clean out day — Bakhtiari would likely balk, leading to his release.

As for Tonyan and Lazard, it’s hard to know what their market price will be in free agency.

Lazard had career-best and team-leading totals in receptions (60) and receiving yardage (788) in 2022 while playing on the one-year, $3.986 million restricted free agent tender.

Tonyan, meanwhile, played on a one-year, $2.45 million prove-it deal after his ACL injury in 2021 and caught 53 passes on 67 targets for 470 yards and two touchdowns.

“I want all these guys back,” Gutekunst said multiple times, including when asked about Rodgers’ potential return, during that Q&A session. “These are all decisions we’ll work through this offseason. We’re working through all that stuff.”

It seems unlikely that the Packers can keep all of Rodgers’ handpicked glue guys and add to a roster that was only good enough to muster an 8-9 record and failed to make the playoffs after three straight postseason berths under LaFleur — all while Rodgers is getting paid more than $59 million in 2023 and counting $31.6 million against the cap if he’s on the roster.

Rodgers said after the Lions game that he felt the team was “a couple players away” from competing for a Super Bowl title. He didn’t specify where on the roster those couple players might be needed, but considering he also pointed out the team’s failure to adequately replace Davante Adams after the now three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, it’s certainly plausible that Rodgers believes the team needs more firepower at that position — even with the anticipated Year 2 jumps that rookie wideouts Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson should make.

“To be able to be there at the beginning for Christian, and throw him his first touchdown was pretty cool,” Rodgers said. “To watch that evolution from a guy who was really having a hard time catching the ball to become a legitimate threat in the NFL, that so much fun to see watching him progress is going to be fun. Obviously, Romeo had some ups and downs this season, but watching his confidence come and his character show up was pretty cool.”

Assuming the NFL’s 2023 salary cap, which has not been finalized, lands somewhere around $225 million, the Packers are currently $21 million over that figure, according to Spotrac.com. Only the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in more challenging cap positions at the moment.

Having shifted money around and basically restructured the contracts for everyone but equipment manager Gordon “Red” Batty and public-address announcer Bill Jartz, Gutekunst knows that the bill will eventually come due for pushing money out into the future year after year.

“With the way we’re doing things lately, we’ll probably restructure everybody and try to keep making some room,” Gutekunst said. “There’s all those dominoes, right? You’re looking at everything. The timing of those things, there’s certain things you might do, and then you don’t have to do those things. We’ll work through that over the next month or so.”

Which leads back to Rodgers’ remarks to McAfee. If Rodgers was aiming to create some modicum of public pressure on Gutekunst to keep the aforementioned veterans and avoid the “rebuild” that Rodgers said he will not be a part of, then it’ll be up to Gutekunst to decide whether keeping any or all of those older players will bring the team closer to the title that Rodgers said is his only motivation for playing next year.

But for now, the waiting game will continue, regardless of the attention Rodgers’ comments generated this week.

“There won’t be some massive decision next week that happens,” Rodgers said. “I’m going to enjoy this week, and take care of myself and do some reading and some relaxing and check in with some of my teammates.”