Aaron Rodgers’ future? Uncertain, but he knows this: ‘I don’t want to be part of a rebuild'

“I think this thing, it’s definitely going to look different moving forward in Green Bay,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of decisions, a lot of guys with opportunities, so it’ll be interesting to see what things look like moving forward. But I’m thankful for this time, this team. Super disappointed, bummed out, frustrated with how I played tonight, frustrated with how it ended, but still deeply grateful for this season and these guys.”

Asked if the way the season ended, with yet another loss short of a return trip to the Super Bowl, will affect his thinking, Rodgers replied, “Of course it does. But there's obviously a lot of decisions to be made. There's a lot of players whose futures are up in the air, so definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions will go. But I'll have the conversations with Brian in the next week or so, and get a little bit more clarity. And (I’ll) think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.”

Rodgers was then asked whether his decision is a matter of how much longer he wants to play, or whether it’s about deciding to play in Green Bay or elsewhere. He obfuscated the question.