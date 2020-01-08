Aaron Rodgers fine with reduced role as long as Packers keep winning

“It’s on my mind every day. That’s why we play the game,” Rodgers said of his desire for another title. “That’s why you put in the time in the offseason. That’s why you do the little things. It’s to put yourself in this position, where we’re two games away from being able to compete for that.

“I’m 36, I know what this is all about. This is an important opportunity for us. I feel like I’ve got a lot of really good years left, but you never know. A lot of things happen year to year. We’ve had some great teams that have been an injury away or a play away from being special, so I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Extra points

Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark didn’t practice because of a back injury. LaFleur spoke before practice Wednesday so it’s unclear how much of a concern Clark’s back might be. During his weekly radio show on 107.5 The Fan in Green Bay Wednesday evening, Clark didn’t speak specifically about his back and merely said he is “feeling good” physically. … No. 3 running back Dexter Williams didn’t practice, due to illness. … The flu bug has worked its way through much of the Packers’ roster over the past week and a half, but starting left guard Elgton Jenkins, who didn’t practice on Monday, was back in action. … Rodgers said he and ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy exchanged text messages earlier this week before McCarthy was introduced Wednesday by owner Jerry Jones as the Dallas Cowboys’ new head coach. “We’ve had a lot of success down there (against the Cowboys), so I’m not surprised that Jerry had an infatuation with Mike, because we’ve had some really good performances,” Rodgers said. “I’m happy for him.”

