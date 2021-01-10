Aaron Rodgers feeling strong as surging Packers head into playoffs

The vibes from Aaron Rodgers are all positive heading into the postseason as he seeks the second Super Bowl berth that has eluded him for the last decade.

"I think it's the strongest I've definitely felt and probably the least sore, least amount of bumps and issues," Rodgers said Thursday. "We all deal with certain things throughout the season, but to be able to have made it through every practice and not be limited in any of them definitely was a change for me — a very welcome change."

The 37-year-old Packers quarterback may never have a better chance to get back to the Super Bowl.

Green Bay owns the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the conference's lone first-round playoff bye. The Packers have won six straight games and finished the regular season 13-3 for a second straight year.

One more victory would give the two-time MVP a chance to do something he's never done before: play an NFC championship game at home.

Rodgers led Green Bay's 2010 team to a Super Bowl title as a No. 6 seed that won playoff games at Philadelphia, Atlanta and Chicago. Three times in the last six seasons, the Packers lost an NFC championship game on the road, including a 37-20 setback at San Francisco a year ago.