GREEN BAY — The reality hit Aaron Rodgers as he sat in the parking lot of a Bed, Bath & Beyond in suburban Los Angeles in the spring of 2020.

The Green Bay Packers three weeks earlier had chosen his heir apparent at quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft — and traded up to do so — and Rodgers’ own football future was uncertain.

“As much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control,” Rodgers said to a group of reporters at the other end of the conference call phone line that day. “And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

The narrative would shift repeatedly in the three years that followed. In 2020, he’d win the third NFL MVP award of his surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame career while his intended replacement, Jordan Love, never wore his No. 10 jersey on a game day as a rookie.

He privately would seethe throughout the 2021 offseason at the organization’s shortcomings and publicly blow-torch the franchise when he showed up for training camp that summer.

He followed his third MVP award with a fourth in 2021, giving him one more than his own predecessor, Brett Favre.

He signed a three-year, $150 million deal in March 2022 and proclaimed three months later that he indeed would finish his career with the Packers.

And now he won’t, not after the Packers traded him to the New York Jets (just like they did with Favre 15 years ago) Monday. The teams will flip first-round picks in this week's draft (Packers now will pick at No. 13, Jets will pick at No. 15) and the Packers will get the Jets' second-round and sixth-round picks this year and a conditional second-round pick next year that could become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the team's plays this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal, which came weeks after the Jets’ top brass flew to California to woo Rodgers even as the Packers reportedly privately were hoping Rodgers wouldn’t want to return to Titletown, means Rodgers will spend his 19th NFL season not in the Packers' familiar green-and-gold, but in the green-and-white of a Jets franchise he’s tasked with saving after not reaching the playoffs since 2010 — the same year Rodgers, in his third season as the Packers’ starter, led the team to the Super Bowl XLV title.

At age 39, Rodgers will try to take the Jets to their first Super Bowl berth since Broadway Joe Namath delivered on his bold guarantee and beat the Baltimore Colts 16-7 in Super Bowl III on Jan. 12, 1969. Namath already has given the Jets his blessing to unretire his No. 12 jersey so Rodgers can wear it.

Rodgers leaves the Packers after 252 career games and 244 career starts, including playoffs. The Packers went 158-85-1 in those games, including 11-10 in the postseason, where Rodgers not only experienced the exhilaration of that Super Bowl XLV title but some of the most gut-wrenching playoff losses any quarterback has endured, preventing him from a return to the big stage.

The closest he would come was the NFC championship game following the 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020 seasons. The Packers reached the postseason in 11 of Rodgers’ 15 seasons as the starting quarterback, missing the playoffs in 2008 (in his first year as the starter), 2017 (after breaking his right collarbone early in the season), 2018 (when longtime coach Mike McCarthy was fired with four games left) and last season, when the Packers went 8-9 and lost to the Detroit Lions at home in the regular-season finale with a playoff berth on the line.

Rodgers was intercepted by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in what turned out to be his final pass as a Packer.

That disappointing finish, coupled with Rodgers’ substandard numbers, clearly led to a shift in the Packers’ view of him, as general manager Brian Gutekunst went from steadfastly refusing to trade him during Rodgers’ offseason of discontent in 2021 to saying “all options are on the table right now” when asked about Rodgers’ future with the team during a Q&A session with Wisconsin-based reporters at the annual NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Feb. 28.

Rodgers, playing with a broken thumb on his right (throwing) hand and struggling to get on the same page with young receivers following the offseason trade that sent three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1. In 17 games, Rodgers never threw for 300 yards in a game, and he had a passer rating above 100 in just three games.

Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7 during his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers’ 18 years in Green Bay made him the team’s longest-tenured quarterback — ahead of Pro Football Hall of Famers Bart Starr and Favre (16 seasons each). All told, including playoffs, Rodgers completed 5,502 passes in 8,434 attempts (65.2%) for 64,949 yards with 520 touchdowns and 118 interceptions for a passer rating of 103.3.

With Rodgers out of the picture — something some within the organization were eager to see happen, according to multiple sources — the Packers now turn to Love, who in three years has seen action in 10 games, including one start. While Gutekunst and others trumpeted his improvement during his third season, Love has played a not-so-grand total of 157 snaps.

Love completed 19 of 34 passes (55.9%) for 190 yards with one touchdown and one interception (69.5 rating) in his lone NFL start, a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in November 2021 with Rodgers sidelined by COVID-19.

But the coaches saw marked improvement from Love in 2022 during training camp and in-season closed-to-the-media practice periods. He showed his potential during a 10-snap relief appearance when Rodgers injured his ribs at Philadelphia in late November. Love completed 6 of 9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown (146.8 rating) during a fourth-quarter rally that came up short.

The Packers now turn to Love, while Rodgers heads to the Big Apple.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” a few days after the loss to the Lions. “Right situation? Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

Rodgers again addressed the possibility with McAfee a few weeks later, saying, “People don’t like talking about this kind of (expletive). It’s taboo to talk about some of these ideas. But to be open to the possibility that, if I want to keep playing, that it might be somewhere else, I understand that.”

