Aaron Rodgers enjoyed every second of third-string Packers QB Danny Etling’s run to glory

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers may have enjoyed Danny Etling’s 51-yard touchdown run even more than Etling himself.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback had just spent a portion of his in-game sideline interview during Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints talking up Etling, the team’s third-stringer.

Chatting with play-by-play man Kevin Harlan and color analyst (and former teammate) John Kuhn, Rodgers had shared that Etling had just gotten a fresh haircut on Thursday; that Etling’s girlfriend, Kendall, and some friends were in town to watch him play; and that he, backup Jordan Love and Etling had watched Etling’s 86-yard touchdown run from his rookie preseason with New England in 2018 during a quarterbacks meeting earlier in the week.

“The guy he reminds me of is Scotty Tolzien,” Rodgers was saying, referring to the ex-University of Wisconsin quarterback who backed up Rodgers for three years — and a comparison intended to be a large compliment.

“Just his work ethic, his approach. He’s always got his iPad on him; he’s got a couple young receivers with him and a couple young linemen working on snap counts and plays and cadences. He’s a gym rat (like Tolzien was), and that’s what you need in those (No. 3 quarterback) positions. He’s a guy who has a chance to make the team.”

Seconds after Rodgers finished that sentence, Etling kept the ball on a zone-read play and scampered 51 yards for a touchdown to clinch the Packers’ 20-10 victory over the Saints.

“There it is, right there!” Rodgers yelled as Etling sped off right tackle and into the clear. “What did I tell ya? What did I tell ya? … I love it!”

The touchdown came after Love had played the first 3½ quarters of the game, relegating Etling to the final 9 minutes of the game. His only other snaps were kneel-downs to close out the win.

“I wasn't quite expecting that,” said a smiling Etling, who played the entire second half last week at San Francisco and completed 6 of 8 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown (156.2 passer rating) against the 49ers. “As a quarterback, you think you'll throw a lot of touchdowns. You don't always think you'll run one in and get the Lambeau Leap. That's something that will live with me forever.”

With the roster cutdown to 53 players looming, it’s unlikely the Packers will keep Etling on the active roster as the third quarterback. The more likely scenario is to expose him to waivers and re-sign him to the 16-player practice squad, carrying just Rodgers and Love on the 53.

But, coach Matt LaFleur admitted, Etling might force them to change their minds.

“Danny, first of all, he is just so much fun to be around. He’s got a great personality, he fits in well with those guys, with all the guys. And he’s a talented guy. He’s a very good athlete,” LaFleur said. “I think Danny’s done a lot of good things. He’s making our decision very difficult.”

Decision time

LaFleur will have to decide this week whether he’ll play Rodgers and any other starters in the preseason finale at Kansas City on Thursday. LaFleur has kept that option open after watching his team play god-awful football in last year’s regular-season opener, a 38-3 loss to the Saints after nearly all of his starters sat out preseason, including Rodgers.

“We’ll discuss that,” LaFleur said. “I wanted to get through this game and kind of see where we’re at, just from a health perspective mainly. I definitely want to talk to our vets and see where they think we’re at, and then we’ll collectively make a decision.”

In the running

Undrafted rookie Tyler Goodson has been quietly making a strong case for the No. 3 running back job. With 52 total yards from scrimmage on 11 touches — including accounting for 47 of the Packers’ 80 yards on their first touchdown drive — he made another statement Friday night. Goodson had 61 total yards from scrimmage on 14 touches at San Francisco last week, too.

“He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said. “He’s got a burst. I think that was evident tonight. He made some nice runs, and then also one thing you see from him quite frequently in practice is, he’s a guy that’s got good hands.

“A lot of it with our third running back is going to come down to how they do on special teams. That is an area where the third back has to be able to contribute. That’s really where the battle lies with all these guys right now.”

Goodson is competing with Patrick Taylor, who played in nine games last season, and Kylin Hill, who made the roster as a seventh-round pick last year but is coming back from a knee injury.

“I’m excited for this opportunity. I feel like I’ve been put in the best position possible for any running back, knowing that there’s a third spot open and I have a chance to compete for it,” Goodson said. “Ever since I set foot in the door, that’s been my goal is to try to compete to the best of my abilities to win that third spot. That’s my plan.”

Praise for ‘Steno’

LaFleur said he has called the offensive plays in the first half of each of the first two preseason games and turned the play-calling duties over to first-year offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich thereafter. He joked he offered Rodgers the chance to call some plays Friday night but that Rodgers declined.

“Steno's done a great job,” said LaFleur, who promoted Stenavich from offensive line coach during the offseason after Nathaniel Hackett was hired as the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. “Obviously, we know his value as an offensive line coach. I think that's pretty evident. He's well-respected around this league.

“Naturally, the pass game for (ex-offensive line coaches), it's a little foreign for them. But just the amount of work he's put in and how much he's learned, I've been really, really impressed. He's added a ton of value to us in terms of suggestions and questions. I think he's doing a hell of a job.”