Aaron Rodgers doesn’t think there’s ‘any reason why I wouldn’t be back’ with Packers, but admits, ‘there’s no absolutes in this business’

Leading into the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers called his future “a beautiful mystery.” Despite varying interpretations of what he said Tuesday, there’s still plenty of uncertainty ahead for the sure-fire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, who in May acknowledged his goal of spending his entire career with the Packers is less likely to be realized following Gutekunst’s decision to trade up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft in April to pick Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

“I don’t feel like I said anything (after Sunday’s game) that I hadn’t said before,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I said it the first time I talked to the media (after Love was picked). It was more a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control. That was what just kind of hit me in the moment (on Sunday). I was just thinking of Aaron Jones, Corey Linsley, other guys we have under contract, ‘Big Dog,’ guys who I don’t know what their future is going to be, and myself included.

“Naturally, there’s time when you let your mind go to maybe, ‘I’m going to be a Packer for life.’ Or, ‘I’m going to be like a Tim Duncan or (Derek) Jeter or Kobe (Bryant) and play with one team my entire career.’ Naturally, you dream about that. That’s kind of like a dream scenario. I’ve talked about that for much of my career.