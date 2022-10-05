Aaron Rodgers: Development of rookie wideouts will be part of decision whether to return next season

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has seen enough of Romeo Doubs’ and Christian Watson’s development and potential that the Green Bay Packers’ two rookie wide receivers will factor into the four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s decision on whether to play beyond the 2022 season.

Rodgers, who signed a three-year, $150 million deal in March when he decided to return for an 18th NFL season and his 15th as the Packers starting quarterback, has said he’s taking a year-by-year approach to how much longer he will play. Set to turn 39 in December, Rodgers said last month he won’t still be playing at age 45 like fellow future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady.

But whether he’ll play beyond this season is unclear, and Rodgers acknowledged Wednesday his rookie receivers’ progress in the first four games of the regular season does make him want to stick around to reap the benefits of the growing pains they’re enduring together now.

“There’s going to be a lot of benefits to be reaped from those guys, I’m sure, long after I’m gone,” Rodgers said during his regular Wednesday Q&A with reporters at his locker in advance of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants in London.

“Look, my decision, when it comes down to it, will be, obviously, the physical part, the mental part, seeing where the team is at. … There’s some moving pieces that’ll factor in, for sure. But seeing the development of those guys can’t help but be a part of the decision.”

The question of Doubs and Watson’s growth influencing Rodgers’ thought process about playing next year came up because of the praise Rodgers showered on both of them during his usual appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“I think both guys can be ‘dudes,’” Rodgers told McAfee. “It’s going to be, how does their confidence progress? How many plays can they lock and anchor into their mind as places to go back to and think about when they’ve maybe had a stretch where they haven’t played their best ball or maybe they need some inspiration? How many memories can they lock into their brain that they can access in the moment? And then, how do they work on their craft?

“There’ll be opportunities for big jumps between Years 1 and 2 and Years 2 and 3, especially, which we see from a lot of young players. But I think they both have opportunities to be really, really good players in the league.”

Neither Doubs nor Watson heard Rodgers say that on Tuesday, but when told Wednesday by the State Journal of their quarterback’s remarks — both with McAfee a day earlier and at his locker moments earlier — the two rookies were more than flattered. They were taken aback.

“To be truthfully honest with you, I … I don’t know how to feel. Like, seriously,” Doubs said. “I just try to learn from him as much as I can. I know at some point in time, he’s going to be done. … I couldn’t have been put in a better position. I can definitely tell you within these past four weeks, just being around him has been a tremendous learning curve. I know if I just continue to work, I can only get better from here. I know being with him, I’ve definitely been able to understand the NFL game (better).

“It just comes down to being thankful (for) being put in a position that anyone else could have been in.”

Said Watson: “Obviously it’s an honor to get any compliment from somebody of his caliber, someone who’s seen a lot of successful receivers in this league. But me and Romeo, we are trying to grow each and every day and learn from him and grow with him.

“Obviously being rookies and being new, we’re progressing — sometimes slowly, a little more slowly than we’re supposed to — but I think we’re really getting it down. The goal for us is to grow as much as possible and be as successful as possible. Hopefully, we’re able to get to that point where we’re able to see a lot more of 12 out there with us (in the future).

“I just think about how much I’ve grown already with him and obviously how far I can see myself continuing to grow. I definitely would wish for as much time as possible with him.”

Doubs enters Sunday’s game against the Giants leading the team in receptions (19) and yards (184) and tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (two). Watson, who missed the team’s Sept. 25 win at Tampa Bay, has six catches for 51 yards and had a 15-yard touchdown run against New England last week.

Both players also credited veteran wide receivers Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins for accelerating their development, which should be music to Rodgers’ ears after the quarterback emphasized the importance of learning from older players in his comments moments earlier.

“It’s about development, really, for them. It’s about their mental approach, especially,” Rodgers said. “It’s understanding what it means to be a pro and figuring that out, hopefully.

“I think every young player should lean on an older guy and get some advice. I think as older guys, we’d love to share the mistakes that we made with the young guys so they don’t repeat those things, and things that worked for us as young players, things that didn’t work, things you’d like to see them do. I think it’s really important to pass on that knowledge.”