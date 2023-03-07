GREEN BAY — The end of Aaron Rodgers’ career with the Green Bay Packers could be near — and it could end the same way that Brett Favre’s did: With a trade to the New York Jets.

Trey Wingo, a longtime ESPN anchor and host who now appears on myriad of platforms, tweeted late Monday night that Rodgers and the Jets “had conversations” Monday and that while nothing is imminent, Rodgers “is open to the idea” of going to New York.

Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 7, 2023

The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt and SNY-TV’s Connor Hughes, both of whom cover the Jets for their respective outlets, confirmed Wingo’s report that Rodgers and the Jets had spoken, which would indicate that the Packers had given Rodgers and/or agent David Dunn permission to talk with other teams about playing for them in 2023.

The 39-year-old, four-time NFL MVP quarterback remains under contract with the Packers, meaning any conversations with other teams without the Packers’ permission would constitute tampering.

Rodgers has not yet announced whether he even intends to play in 2023, but recent signs seemingly have pointed to the Packers looking to move on from him and turn over the team to 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has backed up Rodgers for the past three seasons, including in 2020 and 2021, when Rodgers responded to general manager Brian Gutekunst trading up in the draft to pick Love by authoring back-to-back NFL MVP seasons.

But Rodgers’ 19th NFL season is looking more and more likely to be spent elsewhere if he decides to play after the team missed the playoffs in 2022 and Rodgers had the worst statistical season of his time as the Packers’ starter.

Rodgers, playing with a broken thumb on his right (throwing) hand and struggling to get on the same page with young receivers following the offseason trade that sent three-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and 32 sacks for a career-low passer rating of 91.1. In 17 games, Rodgers never threw for 300 yards in a game, and he had a passer rating above 100 in just three games.

Rodgers completed 69.8% of his passes, threw 85 touchdowns versus nine INTs and had an overall rating of 116.7 during his back-to-back MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen, speaking on his daily radio show Monday, said that during his time in Indianapolis for the annual NFL scouting combine that he heard over and over that the Packers leaders “sure hope” that Rodgers doesn’t want to come back to the team and that he’ll opt to retire or play elsewhere.

“They sure hope that when he comes up with his decision it is, 'I wish to retire' or 'I wish to be traded elsewhere.' They do not want his response to be, 'Let’s run it back,'" Eisen said. “The hot rumor at the combine (was), the Packers want the answer from Rodgers to be, 'No more.' Because they also don’t want to be the ones to end the relationship.”

And so nearly 15 years to the day after his predecessor held a teary-eyed news conference to announce his retirement March 8, 2008 — setting in motion a chain reaction that eventually led to the Packers trading Favre to the Jets and Rodgers taking over — Rodgers might be headed to the Big Apple, too.

Favre only spent one year with the Jets before engineering his way to the Packers’ archrivals, the Minnesota Vikings. Favre had the Jets off to an 8-3 start in 2008 before suffering a torn biceps in his right (throwing) arm and the team missed the playoffs. He then announced his retirement again but asked the Jets to formally release him, and the Jets obliged. Favre, in turn, unretired again and went to Minnesota.

Favre had the Vikings on the precipice of a Super Bowl berth in the 2009 NFC championship game before throwing a late interception that led to the New Orleans Saints’ overtime victory. The Saints went on to win Super Bowl XLIV.

The Jets have been a logical landing spot for Rodgers since he broached the subject of playing somewhere other than Green Bay during one of his weekly appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” after the Packers’ season-ending 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions on Jan. 8 at Lambeau Field. The Packers would have made the NFC playoffs as the seventh and final entrant with a win over the Lions that night.

Ironically, if that game ends up being the last time anyone sees Rodgers in a Packers uniform, his time will end exactly as Favre’s did — with an interception on his final pass attempt.

“Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest. I think I can win MVP again in the right situation,” Rodgers told McAfee in his first comments about possibly playing elsewhere. “Right situation? Is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I’m not sure. But I don’t think you should shut down any opportunity.”

Rodgers again addressed the possibility with McAfee a few weeks later, saying, “People don’t like talking about this kind of (expletive). It’s taboo to talk about some of these ideas. But to be open to the possibility that, if I want to keep playing, that it might be somewhere else, I understand that.

“I understand they might want to move on and go younger at a number of different positions. That’s a part of it.”

Rodgers has mentioned on multiple occasions the respect and admiration he has for Jets coach Robert Saleh, a former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator and one of Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s best friends.

During a red-carpet interview at the pre-Super Bowl NFL Honors event last month, Jets owner Woody Johnson did very little to disguise his admiration for Rodgers or his frustration with his club’s quarterback troubles.

Saying that his team’s “weakness was in the quarterback position,” Johnson did nothing to dispel the notion that the Jets, who hired ex-Packers offensive coordinator and Rodgers confidante Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator in January, were interested in Rodgers.

“What we’re going to do is we are going to look for an experienced quarterback to come in and help us and help develop these other young players further,” Johnson said. “There’s a number of them out there that look pretty good. That look really good.”

Asked specifically about Rodgers, Johnson replied, “I think you want the best quarterback you can get to lead the Jets. I think with a good quarterback and our great defense — and the defense will be a lot better with a good quarterback who’s actually doing it — and a good running game, (and) our special teams is really good ... I think it’s plug-and-play. I think a quarterback comes in, it’s kind of an ideal situation.”

As for Rodgers specifically, Johnson later added, “I can’t really talk about him. He’s a member of another club. But everybody recognizes talent.”

Jets owner Woody Johnson on their search for a veteran QB and if Aaron Rodgers is possibly on their radar: pic.twitter.com/FRnAOInWBx — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 10, 2023

It also makes sense for the Jets to acquire Rodgers because it still would give them the chance to salvage the future of their own young quarterback, Zach Wilson. The No. 2 overall pick in 2021 struggled on and off the field (with inconsistent play) and questionable leadership skills in 2022, and he might benefit from a two-year apprenticeship behind Rodgers, who seemed to take to Wilson during the joint Packers-Jets practices last summer.

Rodgers had spoken in the past about how much Hackett had meant to him before getting the Denver Broncos’ head-coaching job last offseason. The Broncos fired Hackett after 15 games, and there was some thought that LaFleur might bring back Hackett to Green Bay after Rodgers’ down statistical season in 2022.

“We all have certain coaches that have meant a lot to us over the years and have created those really special rooms to play in, special feelings on game day, made the weeks better. Obviously Nathaniel’s one of those guys,” Rodgers told McAfee on Jan. 31.

“(I) love 'Hack.' I mean, 'Hack' is my guy. I love him and (his wife) Megan and the kids. They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun, made the weeks fun. So those guys are always going to be really special to me.”

